Derry Borough Council met on Tuesday evening to discuss several different topics including the hiring of a new part-time police officer, the recognition of the month of May as being Motorcycle Awareness Safety Month, the borough’s current zoning enforcement situation, and the implementation of a neighborhood watch program.
Mayor Grant Nicely addressed those in attendance by discussing the pending hiring of a new police officer for Derry Borough, Amber Noll. Nicely asked for council’s approval to allow Noll to begin preliminary training, including completing her firearm qualifications, prior to next week’s meeting in which council members will formally vote to accept the hiring of Noll. Council unanimously agreed.
Nicely continued business with a proclamation from the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education (ABATE). Mayor Nicely noted that the borough will join ABATE in the recognition of Motorcycle Awareness Safety Month this May.
ABATE of Pennsylvania is an organization that helps promote safety in the motorcycle community. It helps people across the country acquire the needed certifications and trains the public in motorcycle safety, both for those on the motorcycles and drivers who share the road with them. In the proclamation ABATE asked Nicely to read, it stated “all motorcyclists should join ABATE of Pennsylvania Inc. in actively promoting safe operation of motorcycles as well as promoting motorcycle safety, education, awareness, and respect.”
Derry is one of several boroughs across the state in which ABATE had asked the mayors to make a proclamation in regard to recognizing motorcycle safety awareness.
Council president Sara Cowan addressed the borough’s absence of a zoning enforcement officer. Previously, the borough had an agreement with the City of Latrobe in which they both used the same zoning enforcement officer, however Latrobe recently hired a new officer. For logistical reasons, Latrobe’s new officer will not be able to service Derry Borough, so council has begun its search for a new means of enforcing zoning regulations.
Borough council will be exploring several options including, but not limited to, training internally for the duties, and finding a different local municipality to come to an agreement with to again share officers.
Additionally, council member Chad Fabian is asking anyone who is interested in learning more about a new Neighborhood Watch program that he is organizing to send an email to cfabiancouncil@gmail.com to learn more about the program such as the duties, general information, and what the legal perimeters will be for the neighborhood watch.
The next Derry Borough Council public meeting is a work session scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 3.
