The keeping of chickens remains a hot topic at Derry Borough Council meetings.
During Monday’s work session, council discussed a proposed amendment to an existing ordinance — which was passed in 2016 — that prohibits residents from raising chickens within borough limits. The proposed amendment would allow for residents to raise chickens if they apply for and receive a permit from the borough.
At the July 13 meeting, council president Grant Nicely appointed a “chicken committee,” consisting of council members and residents, to weigh the situation and potential changes to the borough’s ordinance. Council member Sara Cowan noted that the committee met on July 23 to discuss options for allowing residents to keep animals on their property — among them having residents apply for permits.
The committee looked at the City of Latrobe’s ordinance which currently permits its residents to raise chickens on their property.
“Their rules are really well-written,” Cowan said. “They could easily be applied to Derry Borough.”
Borough secretary Lori Latta noted that the borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer would have to be the person who issues the permits.
Resident Frank Denara, of Walters Street, suggested that applicants also be required to get their neighbors to sign off on the permit.
“That’s something that even people who aren’t in favor (of chickens) might lean towards,” Denara said. “If you have a health issue, or it’s just something you don’t want next to your house...that’s something you can axe right away. Even if someone is not in favor, you can kind of protect yourself there.”
Denara previously said he was recently issued a warning of a code violation for chickens he keeps on his property. At Monday’s meeting, he said his hearing with Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik is set for Aug. 18.
Nicely advised Denara to attend the hearing since the ordinance has not yet been updated.
Council vice president Al Checca expressed disapproval of the proposed ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
“The committee has five people in favor of chickens, and two not (in favor). So it’s not a very mutual committee,” Checca said, adding that Blairsville Borough prohibits residents from raising chickens, as well.
Solicitor Lee Demosky explained to council the process for the ordinance to be amended.
Once the committee puts together a plan, they will present it to council at a future meeting, Demosky says. Council will then vote if they want Demosky to proceed with drafting an ordinance.
“Whatever comes out of the committee, I’m directed to rewrite the ordinance,” Demosky said. “Then I start laying the draft out and advertise it in the newspaper. It’s advertised for a hearing at our public meetings.”
Demosky said residents can attend the hearing and provide a testimony regarding the proposed ordinance. Council would then vote to approve or veto the ordinance.
Resident Chuck DeRito supports the proposed ordinance which would permit residents to raise chickens — given they’d apply for and receive a permit.
“If a lady wants to have chickens, let her have them,” DeRito said. “In today’s economy, that’s a great thing to help your neighbor out and give them some understanding. Then again, if there is an issue with health or anything, then there has to be checks and balances on it, and I’m for that too.”
In other business, council next week will vote to approve the annual Railroad Days parade, which is slated for Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. The event, which features family activities, a model train display and museum, will take place Sept. 19 and 20.
However, Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello raised concerns with entertainment at the event amid COVID-19 precautions, raising uncertainty that the event will take place. Current state guidelines under Gov. Tom Wolf limits public gatherings to crowds of no more than 250 people.
Council noted that the Railroad Days committee — which receives council’s permission to hold the annual event — are responsible for making any coronavirus-related decisions.
“I think that’s up to them to make that call,” Nicely said.
Council will ask committee member Russ Mcklveen to attend next Monday’s meeting to discuss if and any precautions that need to be in place.
At the Aug. 10 meeting, council will vote to approve:
A five-year winter maintenance agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
The resignation of Brenden Lineberger as part-time police officer; and
The resignation of George Allen Hixson as council member;
Also at Monday’s work session:
Council noted that Derry’s Great Garage Sale will take place across the borough on Aug. 7 and 8;
Latta said the fifth annual DARCee Car Show held Aug. 2 at the community park was “a big success”;
During public comment, residents JD and Stephanie Nace took issue with a borough police officer’s handling of a previous arrest made on JD Nace. Council told the couple to submit a written complaint, addressed to the borough, describing the incident before any further action can be taken.
