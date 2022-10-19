Like many municipalities throughout Pennsylvania, Derry Borough is opening the books to prepare its 2023 budget.
The borough’s budget committee held its first preliminary meeting Tuesday giving the members a glimpse of upcoming changes.
The borough is expecting increased costs compared to the past couple of years due to increased staffing and inflation. Budget line items from gasoline to office supplies are seeing projected bumps in costs.
While municipalities can take advantage of cost savings through a program like COSTARS – Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program – rising costs are outpacing revenues.
The borough already sets a conservative budget every year which doesn’t leave a lot of room for cuts, according to Lori Latta, council’s treasurer.
Latta said the borough will see some savings from the recent hiring of a new code enforcement officer. But those savings will be wiped out by increases in personnel costs for the police and public works departments.
While items like increases in police staffing will put constraints on the upcoming budget, the borough will be able to weather the storm for at least a year with its reserves. Over the past few years the borough was able to put aside tens of thousands of dollars from unfilled positions in the police force and borough administration.
Still, the council will have some tough decisions over the next couple of months as the budget begins to shape up, Latta told the committee.
The borough already taxes property owners at 29 mills and hasn’t raised taxes since 2017, according to county documents. While the borough could raise taxes 1 mill without county approval, it wouldn’t raise much. For Derry Borough, 1 mill is equal to a little more than $12,000 – enough to barely cover projected increases to the police department budget, according to Latta.
Next steps for the borough are to prepare a preliminary budget for the borough council to review and provide suggestions. A complete budget could be ready for public review in late November or early December before the board takes action on it. The council will have to approve the budget by Dec. 31.
The Derry Borough Council will meet for its work session meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Its regular meeting has been rescheduled to Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. due to Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
