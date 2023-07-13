Derry Borough has seen smooth operations since the start of the summer season.
At Tuesday’s workshop meeting, Councilman Al Checca highlighted the work completed by the public works department by showing photos of work done around the borough.
“They’re achieving leaps and bounds,” Checca said.
The borough’s line painting machine has helped complete painting throughout the borough.
The borough purchased the equipment last year.
The public works department has completed painting parking and handicapped spaces at the community park and elsewhere in the borough.
The machine was also used to redo the lines on the basketball court at the community park.
The department still needs to paint VASCAR lines – white lines on the roadway used for determining the speed of a vehicle.
Next up is painting curbs and other areas that require yellow paint. Checca said he expects calls from residents saying their curbs were never yellow before. This is due to the fact that it has been so long since the borough has painted, he said.
The summer help for the department has also assisted with grass cutting and has laid new mulch at all of the parks. With employers having trouble finding workers everywhere, Checca was surprised the borough was able to find one person to work this summer, let alone two.
“Both have been home runs,” Checca said.
As for the community dog park, Checca said he believes it could open in the next two weeks. But Councilman Chad Fabian jokingly told Checca not to promise anything too early. Fabian expects it will be another three weeks but no definitive date was given.
Vice President Barbara Phillips reported that the community pool has had some very successful days, despite a few being rained out.
“We had two fantastic days last week,” Phillips said. “The public really stepped up.”
Over those two days, the concession stand sold $1,500 in food and almost “wiped out” the pool’s inventory, which included 110 pounds of chicken fingers, Phillips said.
The pool’s new point-of-sale system has almost paid for itself with the addition of credit card sales this year.
“I think we probably have benefited greatly from being able to take credit cards,” Phillips said.
The pool has also done well at managing its labor costs this year, she added.
Looking forward, the pool committee is looking at possibly hosting an adult BYOB night. Committee members have already spoken to the borough’s insurance carrier and will have to discuss the matter with its solicitor.
The plan is to host it on a Friday night, with tickets ranging from $15 to $25. Adults who are of age would be allowed to bring their own alcohol as the borough is not permitted to sell it.
The pool will also host its dog swim on the last day of the season, Aug. 26. The first half of that day will be open for people, with the latter half held for the dogs.
Dogs must be licensed and tickets will be $7 a dog. Owners will get in for free.
The final DJ night swim will be held Aug. 25.
Starting July 17, season passes can be purchased for a reduced rate, Phillips said.
The borough is also still looking for projects to fund with its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
So far, the borough has been looking for paving projects, with one planned for later this year. That project will use a combination of Community Development Block Grant and ARPA money.
Checca asked that the council consider making another donation to the Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company.
“When at the drop of a hat, we spend 70 grand without a blink,” Checca said. “Poor guys selling hoagies out on the corner.”
Checca added that the fire company has a new truck that cost nearly $1 million.
The motion to provide the fire company with more money will be on next week’s agenda, but the exact amount was not determined.
Checca also proposed that the borough council look at building a new municipal building, something he felt would “open a huge can of worms.”
“We have a police department with an unfit locker room,” Checca said. “We have three jail cells in there; two are housing boxes of files that they have to legally keep but only leaves us with one remaining jail cell.”
The fire company also needs to buy fire trucks that sit really low so they can fit in the garage, Checca added. The building is also not accessible for those with physical handicaps.
Checca said he was against building a new municipal building in the past but seeing that the current building has no room for growth has changed his position.
“If you’re going to do a comprehensive plan, planning for the future, better start looking at a borough building,” Checca said. “I’m not saying do it tomorrow. I’m saying we need to start a committee to see what the actual costs will be.”
There had been talk in the past about incorporating a new building within the proposed Derry Business Park at the former Porcelain Park. That project has seen little movement, and there are no plans for it to be completed any time soon.
Before getting to its regular meeting, the borough heard from Brian Lawrence, the executive director of the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property.
Lawrence outlined the number of setbacks the authority has had as it tries to clean up the property and market it as a place for small businesses ready to take the next step.
Many council members at Tuesday’s meeting vented their frustrations with how long the project has taken.
“The county has got all this grant money over the last 12 or 13 years,” Fabian said. “At this point, why don’t you just put the fricking property up for auction and cut your losses on it?”
Fabian pointed out that even when the property is finally restored and sold to a private owner, it will be another decade before the borough begins to see property taxes from the owners.
“I needed somebody to buy that property 10 years ago when I joined this council,” Fabian said.
Lawrence pointed out that these projects only work through a public-private partnership and that the government is not in the business of putting up buildings.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. July 18 at the AV Germano Hall. Prior to the meeting, the Derry Borough Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at the Derry Borough building at 6 p.m.
