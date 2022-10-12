Although some debris from a recent paving project has been cleaned up a week after Derry Borough residents complained to council about the mess, there is still work to be done.
Council President Sara Cowan provided a brief update at Tuesday’s council meeting. Derry Construction had cleaned up 2nd Avenue, the street residents were most concerned about. But Railroad Street wasn’t touched at all, according to Cowan.
Derry Construction will be back Wednesday to pave Park Street. While back in town, the company is expected to finish the cleanup, Cowan said.
The borough council approved advertising a nuisance ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would allow the borough to levy a $1,000 fine against a property owner after police or code enforcement have responded multiple times for the same complaint.
Those complaints could range from noise to unsafe property conditions. The ordinance will be made available for public comment before it is voted on by council at a later date.
The fifth pay estimate for the Garland Mills project was approved by the council. BCS Construction will be paid $42,209.16. The project is almost completed with curbs and guardrails still needing to be installed.
Mayor Grant Nicely provided the council with a police report for the month of September and an update on K-9 Smoke.
Derry Borough Police responded to 49 complaint calls last month. The department issued 10 traffic citations and five non-traffic citations.
K-9 Smoke assisted Greensburg police with a vehicle search suspected of transporting drugs, according to Nicely. The dog did not indicate drugs were in the car and Derry Police cleared the scene without any incident.
Smoke also completed his mandatory training last month with “flying colors,” according to Nicely.
Derry Borough will host trick-or-treat Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.
The borough council’s regular November meeting will be held Nov. 15 due to election day. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 8.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.