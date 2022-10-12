Although some debris from a recent paving project has been cleaned up a week after Derry Borough residents complained to council about the mess, there is still work to be done.

Council President Sara Cowan provided a brief update at Tuesday’s council meeting. Derry Construction had cleaned up 2nd Avenue, the street residents were most concerned about. But Railroad Street wasn’t touched at all, according to Cowan.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.