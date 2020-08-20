Residents in a section of Derry Borough have experienced flooding issues for several years, but after another major event last month, they’ve had enough.
“Every time this happens, a lot of us are replacing hot water tanks and furnaces, and property values keep diminishing,” Nathan Smail of West Owens Avenue told the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s remote meeting. “... This is the only street where the firefighters have to come (when it rains). We need a plan, and we need some kind of resolution.”
The authority received letters from more than a half-dozen residents following the latest flooding incident on July 23. More than 10 residents from West Owens Avenue, Leo Street and Ridge Avenue were affected by that evening’s flooding, per the letters, adding that many had flooded basements and lost personal items.
Smail said his home received more than 14 inches of water on July 23 and his basement had to be pumped out by local fire firefighters.
Carol Schall, who lives on Leo Street, relayed in a letter that the flooding in her basement has gotten progressively worse over the years. She has experienced major flooding, ranging from 3 to 12 inches, on five separate occasions since May 2014. Schall had a foot of water in her basement following last month’s flooding and fire crews spent seven hours working to pump it out.
“How many more times do I have to pump water out of my basement? How many more times do I have to disinfect everything? How many more times do I have to throw out personal property that’s been destroyed?” Schall wrote in the letter. “It’s time for something to be done about this problem.”
A neighborhood meeting was held recently to discuss the flooding issues.
“A lot of these residents are elderly and on a fixed income, and they can’t handle this kind of stress on a regular basis,” Smail said.
State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, who attended Wednesday’s authority meeting via Zoom, said a meeting is planned next week with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to discuss the flooding issues within sections of the borough.
“I want to try to help any way I can from a state standpoint to help alleviate the situation,” he said. “We want to see about overflows and things like that so we can try to get this system and these problems fixed, and not have people’s basements and houses damaged ... this situation has to end.”
Added authority board chairman Richard Thomas: “I think there are multiple problems and we’ll have to identify them, address them and then try to resolve each and every one.”
After last month’s flooding, authority manager Amy Forsha said the DBMA did a large amount of smoke testing in the borough’s Fourth Ward. The testing, she noted, revealed that some homes had cracked sanitary sewer laterals. The authority also sent letters to affected residents, asking if they were interested in having their sanitary sewers televised free of charge.
“We’re die-testing the drains to find out which drain is backing up, and we found out the sanitary sewer is backing up and that’s what is causing most of the issues,” she said, adding that the majority of the lines in the Fourth Ward were replaced in 2008 as part of a project to separate combined sanitary sewer lines.
Earlier this year, the DBMA approved to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000. The flow study, which is part of a five-year corrective action plan with the DEP, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system. The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
The authority is hopeful the corrective action plan results in other solutions to alleviate the flooding issues. Forsha said more smoke testing is also slated as part of the plan.
Forsha added that the authority is awaiting a response tied to a submitted grant application, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), for an infiltration study and sewer improvements within the flood-prone section of the borough.
“Five years from now, I might not have a home to come home to,” Jeremy Stein, a resident of Leo Street and a Derry Borough Council member, said of the corrective action plan. “Something needs done a lot sooner than that.”
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Forsha thanked Petrarca for helping secure $200,000 in grant funding through the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Small Water and Sewer Program to construct a sludge press building at the DBMA wastewater treatment plant. She noted that the authority didn’t receive funds for a pair of water line-related projects;
- The authority approved an annual $1,500 donation to the Derry Volunteer Fire Company and $1,000 to Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville;
- The authority approved a final pay estimate of $39,997.54 for electrical upgrades at the authority’s water treatment plant.
