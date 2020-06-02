Derry Borough officials are taking steps to open Derry Community Pool in accordance with state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
“There’s a long list of items in the pecking order to get things open,” council vice president Al Checca said at Monday’s work session, which was held at A.V. Germano Hall.
To begin the 2020 pool season, borough officials and pool manager Hope Fannie are working to tackle a number of pandemic related-matters to make the facility as safe as possible for guests, such as ordering signs, installing plexiglass for the front entrance and painting lines to help maintain social distancing.
Community members have shown interest in assisting with coronavirus-related measures, such as line painting, moving picnic tables, placing 6-foot squares around lifeguard chairs to maintain social distancing and more, Checca said.
Checca said Fannie has a “date in mind” to open the pool, which could be roughly two weeks after the facility normally begins a new season. Under normal circumstances, the pool typically opens sometime after Memorial Day, he noted.
“But not knowing what the future holds this fall, we might be able to stay open longer,” Checca told council. “If school is delayed, we’ll still have lifeguards, and we might be able to squeeze out another week or two.”
Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that pools across Pennsylvania would be permitted to open in the yellow and green phases of the state’s coronavirus plan, contingent upon facilities adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Under the CDC guidelines, swimmers are urged to maintain a 6-foot distance while in the pool and masks are expected to be worn when pool patrons aren’t in the water. The facilities are also required to limit the number of people swimming in a pool at one time.
There is no evidence the virus infects people through water in pools and hot tubs, the CDC has said.
Like Derry Borough, the City of Latrobe is prepping for the opening of Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool sometime this summer. Another area pool, Veterans’ Memorial Pool at Greensburg’s Lynch Field, won’t open this season.
Checca suggested keeping pool gate prices the same for the 2020 season. He suggested keeping most other costs flat as well, with the exception of concession stand items, which he said may slightly increase in price.
“Our rates are lower than Latrobe and other communities,” he said. “(Concession increases) won’t be a drastic thing, but it’s probably going to be a slight difference. You have to do what you have to do.”
If not able to offer swim classes because of the pandemic, Fannie and borough officials have discussed keeping the pool open a little later a few days per week, Checca noted.
Fannie and borough officials have yet to hash out full details on season passes, including if the pool will offer discount passes as part of an abbreviated 2020 pool schedule.
Also discussed on Monday:
- Borough public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal said all borough playgrounds and the large dog park at Derry Community Park will open once Westmoreland County enters the green phase of the state’s coronavirus plan on Friday, June 5;
- Checca said council is exploring instituting a $50 refundable deposit for pavilion rentals at the community park;
- A special meeting regarding the borough’s refuse and recycling contract is slated for June 29 at A.V. Germano Hall. The borough’s current pact with Waste Management is set to expire later this year;
- Checca said officials recently held a meeting with the local VFW about installing a flag pole at the intersection near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Borough officials have received clearance from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the project, he added;
- The fifth annual DARCee Car Show is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at the community park;
- At next week’s regular meeting, council will look to approve Taylor Palmer as a part-time maintenance worker for the 2020 season, effective June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.