The Derry Borough Council held a short work session meeting Tuesday as officials prepare for their final meeting of 2022.
Four council members were present for and received a report from the public works department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Derry Borough Council held a short work session meeting Tuesday as officials prepare for their final meeting of 2022.
Four council members were present for and received a report from the public works department.
The borough is expected to receive estimates for a new roof on the gazebo at Mossback Park in the coming weeks. At least three companies have come out to the park to assess the work needed.
Council President Sara Cowan asked if the public works department could look at a power outlet at the gazebo. Cowan became concerned with the outlet while plugging in the Christmas tree, which threw some sparks, she said.
The borough’s budget is available for review by the public. This year’s budget has been balanced with American Rescue Plan Act funds and the borough’s reserves. The borough will formally pass the budget at next week’s meeting.
For a fifth year in row, property taxes are expected to remain flat at 29 mills. The borough’s streetlight tax is expected to be reduced from 2.5 mills to 1.5 mills. Both taxes are resolutions which need council approval before taking effect.
The Derry Borough Zoning Board has one open seat to be filled after two of its members confirmed they would like to continue serving on the board. Any resident interested in the position should contact the Derry Borough office.
The Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Department will host Christmas in Mossback Park this Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Along with a visit from Santa Claus, who will be passing out treats and hearing wishes from kids, the Derry Area School District band and Derry Choral Group will be performing.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.