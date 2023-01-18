The Derry Borough Planning Commission spent its first meeting of the new year planning actions for a possible new ordinance and brainstormed areas of focus in the coming months.
The commission will begin looking at occupancy permit ordinances on the books of surrounding municipalities and compare them with the past borough ordinance. The commission said it would look at areas within Westmoreland County, like Latrobe, along with outside the county, including Blairsville.
The commission still needs to locate a copy of the previous ordinance. Commission member Noah Alter agreed to reach out to the borough secretary to get a copy of it.
Matt Wilson, the other planning commission member, said he would like more information from the council on what it didn’t like with the previous occupancy permit ordinance and what it wants to see in this new one.
“Any ordinance, in my opinion, should protect the tenant and offer the landlord peace of mind,” Wilson said.
Occupancy permits are covered in the borough’s zoning code but having a separate ordinance could possibly allow for better enforcement. The permits allow a structure to be inhabited and are typically issued for newly constructed buildings or when an existing building is significantly changed.
A review of what other municipalities are doing could also find the zoning code to be sufficient.
At a Jan. 3 borough council meeting, councilman Chad Fabian told the board he would support occupancy permit ordinance adoption so long as it’s enforced.
“Find someone to enforce it and I’m all for it,” Fabian said at the meeting.
Wilson and Alter also discussed other areas the commission would like to look at in the coming months.
One of the areas, setbacks of structures from property lines, will be on the commission’s radar. Setbacks determine how far away a structure, like a home, needs to be from roads and neighboring structures.
The commission would like to know if setbacks are preventing rebuilding on property in which older structures were torn down. Wilson speculated that with many of the homes built prior to the adoption of the current zoning ordinance and uniform construction code, current setbacks could make some parcels difficult to build on.
While the commission doesn’t want to see homes built next to each other creating a heightened fire risk, members would like to identify any possibilities for exemptions so parcels don’t go undeveloped.
The commission would like to also know what it can do within its charter to help clean the downtown and business district of the borough to make it more appealing to prospective businesses and investors. The commission would like to work with Derry Borough Council to learn if there are any grant or partnership opportunities available.
Alter recalled there being a lot of businesses and places to visit as a child and he would like to see that return to the area.
“I remember going into the borough as a kid on my bicycle and you could go to the dollar store, you could go and have pizza with your friends,” Alter said.
The Derry Borough Planning Commission has one vacant seat available. Any interested resident should contact the borough secretary for details on how to join.
The commission is scheduled to meet at least four times a year. Its next meeting will be held 6 p.m. April 18. Any other additional meetings will be advertised on the borough’s website.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.