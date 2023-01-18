The Derry Borough Planning Commission spent its first meeting of the new year planning actions for a possible new ordinance and brainstormed areas of focus in the coming months.

The commission will begin looking at occupancy permit ordinances on the books of surrounding municipalities and compare them with the past borough ordinance. The commission said it would look at areas within Westmoreland County, like Latrobe, along with outside the county, including Blairsville.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

