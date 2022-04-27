The Derry Borough Planning Commission held its quarterly meeting Tuesday evening after a one-week delay.
The reason for the delay was because until recently, the commission had just one member, the chairman, Melody Rogowski. The commission recently gained its second member, Matt Wilson of Derry, who volunteered for the position.
Wilson, whose family purchased their home in Derry Borough in 2013, has a long line of family ties to Derry with generations of his family being residents of the area. Wilson noted that wanting to make a difference in his community and his willingness to address concerns that he has is what has motivated him to volunteer for the position.
As for business at the meeting, the majority of the agenda addressed clarification of some of the terms in the zoning code.
Commission members discussed the definitions of “single-family” and “multiple-family” households as it pertains to who can rent or buy houses within the borough. One glaring issue is the fact that Derry Borough does not currently have a zoning enforcement officer. The borough was previously using one that they were sharing with the City of Latrobe, but Latrobe has since hired a different zoning officer. Latrobe’s new zoning officer will not be able to service Derry because of insurance reasons limiting the officer from working in different jurisdictions. With Derry unable to afford the total price of the old zoning officer that they were sharing with Latrobe, this leaves Derry out in the cold currently.
Without a permanent zoning officer, the borough is going to have a hard time making any significant changes to the verbiage of the definitions. The intentions of the changes would be to have ordinances in place to better control who moves into Derry and for what reasons, but without a zoning officer, the changes would come with little to no teeth if the ordinances cannot be enforced. Borough officials are actively exploring options for finding a permanent solution to the zoning officer issue.
Derry Borough Planning Commission will meet again 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Derry Borough Municipal Building.
