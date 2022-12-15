Derry Borough has finalized its 2023 budget without raising taxes after passing the measures Tuesday night.
Property tax millage will hold at 29 mills and the street light tax will decrease from 2.5 mills to 1.5 mills.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Derry Borough has finalized its 2023 budget without raising taxes after passing the measures Tuesday night.
Property tax millage will hold at 29 mills and the street light tax will decrease from 2.5 mills to 1.5 mills.
Councilman Chad Fabian informed the council the main and bubbler pump for the community pool will both need to be replaced. He said the main pump is about 20 years old and the brand and model are unable to be identified. The bubbler pump is about three years old, which is about how long it was expected to last.
The cost of replacing the main pump can be anywhere between $6,000 to $10,000, Fabian said. No other action was taken on the pumps.
Two final payments to contractors closed out two projects for the borough.
BCS Construction received $36,843.40 as part of the Garland Mills culvert project. Derry Construction was approved for a final payment of $17,126.66 for a paving project which was in conjunction with waterline work for the Derry Borough Municipal Authority.
The council approved the selling of the police department’s old police car. The borough will have to determine how to sell the vehicle as it does not have a title.
Mayor Grant Nicely said the car was used and bought from the state. It was previously an unmarked vehicle.
Lori Latta, the council’s secretary, told the borough council it only received a letter from the state saying the vehicle is legal.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.