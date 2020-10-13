Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) customers are advised to boil water before using as a precaution after a water line break in the authority’s main pump line near the intersection of East Second Ave and South Chestnut Street resulted in a loss of water pressure Sunday.
“A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage,” an update from the authority advised. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
The boil water advisory applies to all DBMA customers.
The authority advises all customers not to drink tap water or use it for making ice, washing dishes, preparing food or brushing teeth until further notice without first bringing the water to a rolling boil, letting it boil for at least one minute and letting it cool.
“Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches,” according to the authority’s notification posted on its Facebook page. “These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk.”
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
An update from DBMA on its Facebook page indicated the water is still treated and chlorinated and the authority has received no test results indicating the water has been contaminated.
“The advisory will remain in place until we receive total coliform results from our post water sampling,” the post reads. “We will not have the results back for 30-48 hours. An automated message will be sent out once the advisory has been lifted.”
The authority will post a notice on its Facebook page and its website, www.derrywater.com, along with sending an automated phone message sent to customers’ phone numbers on file when the advisory has been lifted.
