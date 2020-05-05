Derry Borough officials are moving forward with plans to repair a collapsed wall along McGee Run.
At Monday’s council work session — which was held remotely online — borough solicitor Lee Demosky said he is waiting to receive construction easements and insurance policy information tied to the planned repair work, which will be done by Santella Excavating LLC.
Borough public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal said previously that a piece of a large concrete wall, located along McGee Run between South Chestnut and South Ligonier streets and just upstream of 3rd Avenue, broke off and fell into the creek. The section that fell off is estimated at 8 feet high and 2 feet thick, he noted.
Borough officials said previously that the cost to fix the wall is an estimated $4,000 to $5,000.
“(Santella) is confident he can do it without too much disturbance down there, and he’s confident he can break it up and move it into pieces with no problem,” Demosky said of the work.
Added Hebenthal: “The material, from what I understand, isn’t going to be pulled up but (will be) broken into small pieces and placed up in and against the bank to help keep it from deteriorating and to help the structural integrity of the bank.”
In other business Monday, no residents commented on the borough’s refuse and recycling contract set to expire later this year, but secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said she recently received an email from a citizen who is pleased with the services currently offered by Waste Management.
In 2015, council approved a three-year contract with Waste Management for refuse and recycling services. Before that pact expired, council approved a one-year extension to continue service and it did the same again last year.
Council may look to put the contract out for bid at next week’s regular meeting. If that happens, it would give borough officials the ability to potentially accept a bid in June. That time frame, Latta said previously, would provide a three-month transitional period if the borough chose another company over Waste Management.
If the contract is put out for bid, borough officials said it would be done for “due diligence” reasons to ensure a low bid and quality services.
Also discussed at Monday’s meeting:
- Borough officials said no decision has been made regarding the annual Memorial Day parade, but noted that a cancellation is a strong possibility because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Council vice president Al Checca suggested that, for planning purposes, a decision be made on the status of the parade by next week’s council meeting. Similarly, no decision has been made on this year’s Derry Railroad Days, Latta said;
- Council president Grant Nicely said a storm drain along South Ligonier Street is in “bad shape” and the Derry Borough Municipal Authority has been notified of the issue, he said, adding that a traffic cone is in place to remind motorists not to drive through the affected area;
- Hebenthal said crews plan to rebuild a fence that wraps around the chlorine tank at the Derry Community Pool before the facility opens for the 2020 season. Workers will also look to recaulk the pool’s expansion joints and remove a light post at the volleyball court because of electrical issues;
- Hebenthal said the small dog park at Derry Community Park opened Friday;
- Hebenthal said railroad banners will be put up in the borough within the next few weeks in time for Memorial Day;
- Hebenthal said the public works department is spending its time during the pandemic patching roads and mowing grass. He said the borough is now out of usable patch after Monday’s most recent work. He added that the borough hopes to soon have access to the City of Latrobe’s street sweeper, if coronavirus guidelines allow it;
- Council agreed to advertise for another part-time police officer and could vote on the item at next week’s meeting;
- Latta, citing the poor condition of sidewalks along South Ligonier Street, suggested that the borough look into applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funding for possible replacement work. She noted that CDBG grant funds can also be used for stormwater projects;
- The borough has yet to receive any letters of interest for the current council vacancy following last month’s resignation of Alison Camp.
