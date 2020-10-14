Derry Borough officials are moving forward with a paving project aimed at improving some borough streets.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Derry Borough Council approved to draft and advertise an ordinance tied to a planned $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a PennDOT program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. Borough officials also plan to apply for grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Council president Grant Nicely said the project, which likely won’t begin until next spring, is estimated to cost just over $500,000. Aside from the loan amount, he said the additional $300,000 needed to cover the project will be paid through liquid fuels money and the borough’s general fund.
Former council president Chad Fabian said last year that Second Ward is the “worst in the entire borough” is terms of current road conditions, and Nicely said at last week’s council work session that the area will be the focus of the planned paving project. Fabian also previously cited drainage issues on Park and Shade streets and East 2nd and 3rd avenues, respectively.
Officials said a borough paving project is generally done every five years, with the most heavily-traveled roads receiving top priority.
Borough officials suggested last week that several alleys — including Williams Way — are in need of fresh paving. Both Nicely and council vice president Al Checca said any alley work could be part of the project, if funds allow, but Checca stressed that paving borough roads must be the main priority.
Checca said any decisions about alleys should wait until council sees the final cost of the project and available funding options.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello’s report for September included 57 complaint calls, three traffic citations, two non-traffic citations and no parking tickets;
- The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) will honor authority board chairman and former authority manager Richard Thomas during an award ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the DBMA Ethel Springs water treatment plant. Thomas will be recognized by state Rep. Joseph Petrarca at the event, which will also feature an open house to view recent plant upgrades;
- The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee)’s new marketing brochure is ready to print. The brochure will promote the Derry Area, including Derry Borough, Derry Township and New Alexandria. It will be distributed to local businesses, real estate agents and community designations;
- Checca thanked the borough public works department and several volunteers for recently placing the cover on the Derry Community Pool;
- Johnson’s Landscaping recently replaced azaleas at 2nd Ward Park;
- Council held an executive session Tuesday for personnel matters.
In other business, council approved:
- To hold trick-or-treating in the borough from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31;
- To appoint Sara Cowan to fill a vacancy on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority board to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Cowan was appointed to the authority board via a 3-1 council vote, with Checca dissenting. A motion made by Checca to appoint former longtime authority board member Tom Sylvester died for lack of a second;
- To sell the borough’s 2006 F-250 truck and plow via an advertisement on the Municibid website;
- A 50-cent raise for part-time office assistant Emily Oswald;
- Distribution of state aid pension funds in the amount of $16,016.36 to PMRS for the non-uniform pension plan;
- The purchase of a new laptop for the borough office, at a budget of $850. The borough’s current laptop is seven years old and no longer operational;
- A resolution of an application for Westmoreland County CARES funding for coronavirus-related expenses, and to authorize Nicely and borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta as the official representative for the application process;
- To purchase new tires for the borough lift truck at an estimated cost of $2,800.
