Derry Borough mayor resigns from position

Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello is moving on.
After serving nearly two years as Derry Borough mayor, DeRito-Gaudiello said she resigned from the position on Monday.
“I have enjoyed working with (Police) Chief (Randy) Glick and K-9 Smoke, as I feel that was one of my greatest accomplishments while I was mayor,” she said in an email to the Bulletin.
During her time as mayor, DeRito-Gaudiello pushed to resume the borough’s K-9 program after it briefly ended going into 2020.
Last February, council voted to resume the program and begin the process of acquiring a new police dog, which it did soon after — Smokey, a male Malinois and the force’s current K-9 officer, will turn 2 years old in May.
DeRito-Gaudiello said she resigned because she plans to make a permanent move to the Connellsville area in the near future, but also because of what she claimed is a “lack of” leadership from council president Grant Nicely.
“There needs to be accountability from our council president and there isn’t. I see the games being played and the backstabbing is personally not for me, and I knew it was time for me to move on,” she said in the email.
Nicely could not be reached for comment prior to press time today.
For the time being, Nicely will serve as acting mayor and council vice president Al Checca will serve as acting president. Checca said via email that council plans to accept DeRito-Gaudiello’s resignation at its March 9 voting meeting and will also look to vote to advertise “for a mayor to take us until the end of the year or November when a permanent one can be elected.”
DeRito-Gaudiello, a Democrat, was elected in November 2019 to finish the remaining two years of former mayor Kevin Gross’ term. Council had previously tabbed DeRito-Gaudiello as mayor in June 2019 following the resignation of Gross.
“My heart will always be in Derry no matter where I go and I sincerely want to thank everyone who supported me, especially my Gram, Mom and husband, Tim,” DeRito-Gaudiello said. “I hope I made my Grandpap proud and that he is smiling from heaven saying, ‘That’s my Lonnie Doll,’ for he was a major part in the reason I ran in 2019.”
