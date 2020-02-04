Months after the decision was made to end Derry Borough’s K-9 program, one borough official is leading the charge to bring it back.
At Monday’s borough council work session, mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello pushed to resume the program, citing its importance as a community resource and a safeguard for children in the area. The item, which was not originally listed on the evening’s meeting agenda, resulted in a passionate back-and-forth from council members and at least one resident in attendance.
Blade, the borough’s longtime K-9 officer, worked his final shift in late December. The Dutch shepherd had been an active member of the police department for 12 years and spent his entire career alongside his handler, Derry Borough police chief Randy Glick.
Members of Derry Borough Council previously announced in October that the borough’s K-9 program would be coming to an end, effective Dec. 31, 2019. Council vice president Al Checca said the borough will save about $6,000 with the move. Then-councilman David Jones noted at the time that council wasn’t ending the program; the decision was announced through a letter submitted by Glick.
While a number of people expressed their disappointment on social media about the end of the K-9 program, very few residents spoke out against the decision at council meetings last year.
At Monday meeting, DeRito-Gaudiello noted that she and Glick came up with a solution to cut the annual cost of the K-9 program. If they cut Glick’s Tuesday schedule to four hours, from 8 a.m. to noon, that would reduce the borough’s K-9 costs to slightly more than $3,500 per year. Another officer, conversely, would work a noon to midnight shift under the proposed plan.
DeRito-Gaudiello also noted that the borough’s $13,500 police contract with Derry Area School District includes K-9 coverage.
“With that program (not available), it would more or less be a breach of contract,” she said.
Aside from demonstrations, Glick said Blade had conducted walk-throughs within the district and performed a full sweep of DASD school buildings once per year. Glick said drug detection is the “most important” aspect of the K-9 program, especially with the region’s ongoing opioid epidemic and the rise of vaping devices being found at schools.
Glick noted that the borough’s K-9 program has never formally ended and that his police SUV remains retrofitted with items such as a kennel, leashes, harnesses and more.
Council president Grant Nicely said “according to the old contract, the K-9 was part of it and the new contract had to be negotiated 90 days prior to the expiration, Dec. 31, of the (old contract) and the new contract was never negotiated, never approved and never signed.”
Resident George Hixon II questioned why council is against the K-9 program, saying “I’ve never seen a council so against their own police department. It’s truly sad.”
Council member Sara Cowan stressed that not all council members carry that opinion. Checca was the only board member on Monday who spoke out against the K-9 program, citing the yearly costs and his desire to save taxpayers money.
“It costs the residents money,” Checca said.
“What do the residents want?” council member Alison Camp asked.
“Lower taxes,” Checca replied.
“I see both sides,” Camp added. “Business aspect, yes, I can understand. You’re concerned about the money. The other aspect is that we represent our people. Our residents are speaking and we need to at least hear them out and go from there.”
Checca claimed Glick had been planning to resume program for some time, citing the delay in removing K-9 items from the police SUV, yet DeRito-Gaudiello said talks about resuming the program only began recently.
“Games are being played,” Checca said. “Shady (expletive) is being pulled.”
“I’m good either way,” Glick said of the program. “I’m just the provider of the service.”
Borough officials noted that at least five area businesses are ready to donate to the K-9 program if it returns. Aside from the initial grant funding to secure Blade and begin the borough’s K-9 program, Glick said virtually everything thereafter — from monetary donations, K-9 vehicle assistance, dog treats and more — was funded through the support of the community. Glick has said that if he needed anything for Blade, help was often just a phone call away.
If the K-9 program returns, Glick said the borough would have to acquire a new dog. Blade turned 13 years old on Jan. 31 and is officially retired from police work.
DeRito-Gaudiello said council may consider a vote on the K-9 program at next week’s regular meeting.
In other business, Nicely said council will look to fill a pair of council vacancies next week following the recent resignations of longtime president Chad Fabian and councilman David Jones.
Council has received letters of interest on the vacancies from residents Daniel Chaney, Matthew Clever, Jasen Lentz, Bridget Wyant, George Hixon II and Jerris Weller. Chaney previously served on council and fell short of another term in November’s general election, while Lentz is currently a member of the borough planning commission
Nicely said a full council is needed for numerous reasons, including the formation of new borough committees related to public works, police, finance/budget and other departments.
