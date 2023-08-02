Derry Borough’s mayor pushed back against the notion he is trying to hide information about the police department from council members at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Grant Nicely started the session, reading a prepared statement in defense of claims made in July by Councilman Al Checca. Nicely did not state Checca’s name in his address but referred to “one councilman.”
“When I first got on council, one councilman informed me that he hates mayors, basically out to destroy them,” Nicely said.
Nicely said he’s been belittled, threatened and bullied in the past.
Checca called the mayor’s claims “absolutely stupid.”
“That’s his perspective,” Checca said.
The back-and-forth between Checca and Nicely began July 18, when Checca took to Facebook with claims that Nicely was “crooked” and refusing to disclose police department shift information to him and the council. Checca said he wanted a copy for transparency and to check it against the department’s budget.
Checca did eventually receive a copy of the department’s schedule with officer names redacted. Nicely said this was done to protect officers.
Pennsylvania state courts and the Office of Open Records have typically ruled that shift schedules regarding public safety are not public records. But exemptions have been made. But whether councils would have access to those records so the governing body can set and review budgets is not clear.
“At no time does anyone need to have the name of the officer on duty prior to the shift,” Nicely said. “I’m at a loss as to why the councilman would need any more information other than that concerning the finance aspect.”
Other areas of concern brought forth by Checca included an overlap of officers on the same shift and how much the department is spending on officer wages.
As the department trains its two new officers, there is an overlap until their training is complete, Nicely said.
Another overlap occurs during the afternoon and consists of six to 16 hours per week, Nicely said. That overlap is reflected in the department budget, he added.
“It is for the safety of the officers during the busiest time of the day,” Nicely said.
But Checca said the police department has been off-track with its part-time officer budget for some time, even before hiring two more officers in June.
Budget documents posted online by Checca show that as of July 19, the department was about to surpass its budgeted allotment for part-time officers. The borough allotted $59,144 for part-time officers in 2023.
The department has a chief of police, who is a salaried employee, and one full-time officer. It employs six part-time officers.
While it might have capped out on paper its part-time officer budget, the borough has plenty of room to continue paying those officers. That room is found in the full-time officer wages because the borough planned for two full-time officers this year. A review of the department’s budget showed if it were able to hold its wages steady for the rest of the year, that portion would not be exceeded.
Borough Council President Sara Cowan told the Bulletin should wages begin to exceed what was set, then cuts would need to be made. Cowan said if it came to that, she would have to discuss with the council and department on what those cuts would be.
Nicely was adamant he was not trying to hide anything from anyone.
“As for my lack of transparency, well, that is virtually impossible since all records available by law are a matter of public record and available to be seen at any time either in the minutes of the meetings or on Facebook at Derry Borough’s webpage,” Nicely said. “Feel free to have a look for yourselves.
“There is absolute proof that nothing is being hidden from anyone on my behalf.”
The borough does post its agendas and meeting minutes to its website, but other records, like financial reports reviewed at those meetings, are not posted digitally.
Council members and citizens are able to request records through the borough using the state’s Right-to-Know Law. Cowan encouraged residents on Facebook to file a request if they want to see particular records.
After the meeting, Checca called Nicely’s speech and defense of transparency “laughable.” He didn’t say much about the matter during the meeting but did claim a third party was investigating the matter.
Checca would not say who he spoke to, only describing them as a state agency. Cowan told the Bulletin that no such agency had reached out to the borough or police department.
Checca did speak with Derry’s chief of police, Randy Glick, after the meeting, which he said was productive.
While Checca has called for more transparency from the department, the borough council still faces other matters regarding its police force.
The contract it holds with its officers expired July 31. Negotiations were stalled earlier in the year as the borough and department dealt with issues from its former pension plan administrator.
Those talks are still ongoing. An extension may be possible, but action will have to wait until the borough’s regular meeting Tuesday.
After Checca asked about body cameras for the police department at the borough’s last meeting, Glick presented two options by Motorola.
The department does not have any body cameras and only one of its vehicles has a dash camera, Glick said.
That camera will soon be obsolete as it won’t be supported by the manufacturer in the near future.
Should the borough outfit its three patrol cars and seven officers with cameras, it would come at a cost of more than $68,000 over five years.
Both dash and body cameras would be linked and able to be activated simultaneously should an officer activate either their lights or the body camera.
Glick also presented an option to buy just body cameras, which would cost $34,000 over five years. Both options would include storage of all video on Motorola’s servers, which the police would be able to access via the internet.
Glick told the council he preferred to have both dash and body cameras. He was concerned video could be misconceived if entities, like the media, were only to show “snippets” of what took place instead of the whole video.
“So, if you have the whole scenario, it’s like a whole different picture,” Glick said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, I see why this happened.’”
Cowan said she would hand off both proposals to the borough’s secretary and hopefully begin looking for grants that could possibly help cover the cost.
