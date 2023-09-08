Derry Borough K-9 Smoke

Derry Borough’s police K-9, Smoke, had to be euthanized Aug. 28 after an off-duty incident at police Chief Randy Glick’s home resulted in extensive injuries.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Derry Borough’s K-9 officer Smoke had to be euthanized after it was involved in an off-duty altercation with another dog back on Aug. 25.

Councilman Al Checca confirmed the incident included another dog at police Chief Randy Glick’s home but could not speak more about it, he said.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

