Derry Borough’s K-9 officer Smoke had to be euthanized after it was involved in an off-duty altercation with another dog back on Aug. 25.
Councilman Al Checca confirmed the incident included another dog at police Chief Randy Glick’s home but could not speak more about it, he said.
Glick was Smoke’s handler.
Derry Borough Mayor Grant Nicely said he could only provide limited information because there is an active investigation. He couldn’t say whether it was a criminal or noncriminal investigation.
Nicely told the Bulletin he learned about the incident shortly after it occurred Aug. 25. Days later, on Aug. 28, the treating veterinarian recommended that Smoke be euthanized. Smoke was put down that day, Nicely said.
Nicely couldn’t recall who treated Smoke or which clinic had treated the police dog. He would not provide any details about the injuries Smoke suffered that were outlined in a letter provided by the veterinarian.
Nicely was adamant that the incident was an accident.
“There’s not a lot to investigate,” he said. “It was what it was.”
No details were released about whether Glick, anyone else or any other animals were injured.
The Bulletin asked Nicely about the police chief’s current duty status and was told Glick was on a vacation that was arranged months prior.
Checca said he found out about Smoke’s injuries the Sunday after the incident from Council President Sara Cowan.
Cowan told the Bulletin she contacted the council members after she learned of the incident through Nicely that weekend but wasn’t fully aware of the injuries at the time.
But it took a week for the public to learn that Smoke had to be put down.
That announcement came via a Facebook post Sept. 1 from Nicely.
The delay in notifying the public about what happened was because Nicely was waiting for the veterinarian report, he said.
Cowan confirmed Nicely was instructed by the borough’s solicitor to not release any information until it got the report.
“Our solicitor is saying we can’t release anything as much as I would love to,” Cowan said.
Only Cowan, Nicely and Glick have seen the veterinarian’s letter with Nicely and Glick “handling everything,” Cowan said.
Nicely told the Bulletin about the veterinarian’s letter and recommended the newspaper file a Right-to-Know Law (RTKL) request for it.
The Bulletin filed the request Thursday along with additional requests for veterinarian records for Smoke, and emails and text messages related to the Aug. 25 incident.
Municipalities typically have five business days to respond to a RTKL request. But 30 minutes after the Bulletin dropped off its requests at the borough’s office, the Bulletin was notified the borough was taking a 30-day extension.
Local agencies are able to invoke a 30-day extension for a limited number of reasons. The borough’s reasons for the extension were due to staffing limitations and that some records are held outside the borough’s office. The borough added in a follow-up response that some records could be released prior to the 30-day deadline.
The borough’s solicitor, Lee Demosky, told the Bulletin he was reviewing the requests and the letter.
August’s incident isn’t the first time an incident led to injuries involving Smoke. Back in November 2021, Smoke was in an incident that led to someone being injured. Cowan confirmed the incident and that Smoke was not injured back then but would not say who was.
Smoke, a 4-year-old Malinois, was purchased in 2020 from Amsterdam. Part of his purchase and training was paid for by donations to the borough.
He was certified in narcotics detection and assisting police operations.
Nicely, who oversees the police department as mayor, told the Bulletin he would like to see the K-9 program continue in the borough but he would not have Glick as a dog handler.
Cowan said she would also like to see the program continue but that it’s not her decision who’s the dog handler.
Checca, who has been critical of the mayor and his oversight of the police department, said he first wants answers about the latest incident. But he’s also against having a K-9 in the borough.
“It hasn’t been shown to be effective,” Checca said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.