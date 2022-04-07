A federal jury has indicted a Derry Borough man on nine counts connected to sexual exploitation of minors, according to U.S. Justice Department officials.
In the indictment, Michael Wilson, 43, is accused of persuading or coercing several minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to generate photos and video on seven separate occasions between 2019 and May of 2021.
It alleges he distributed digital images involving a minor between September and October of 2019, and knowingly was in possession of videos and photographs involving minors in a sexual context on May 15, 2021.
Local officials from the Derry Police Department and state police, along with Homeland Security officials took part in the investigation.
The case was brought as a part of the nationwide initiative, Project Safe Childhood, which was launched in 2006 by the U.S. Justice Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.