Derry Borough Apartment Fire

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon. One person died after being rescued from the building. William S. Trout III was transported to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

A Derry Borough man died after being pulled from an afternoon fire Monday at his apartment along North Chestnut Street.

William S. Trout III, 70, was transported to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

