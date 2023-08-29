A Derry Borough man died after being pulled from an afternoon fire Monday at his apartment along North Chestnut Street.
William S. Trout III, 70, was transported to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.
Trout was identified by Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson in a public information release. Trout was the one who called 911 for help, according to the release.
The call of a fire with a person trapped inside was sent out at 12:04 p.m.
The fire was found to be in a first-floor apartment at 422 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
Both the Derry Volunteer Fire Company and a unit from the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department were the first units to arrive on scene, along with Derry Borough Police. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen pouring out of a window on the first floor.
The firefighters’ first priority was rescuing Trout trapped in apartment No. 2, Campbell said.
“It was a team effort to join in and try and make a quick grab,” Campbell said.
Firefighters found Trout in the apartment’s bathroom.
The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and is believed to be accidental, Campbell said. It took crews around 15 minutes to knock the fire down.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called and is investigating.
Assisting with the fire were units from Bradenville, Latrobe, Lloydsville, Ligonier, New Alexandria and Youngstown Whitney.
Campbell said he called for the additional units when an entrapment was confirmed. With the fire happening during the middle of the day, it was unknown how many emergency responders would be available, he said.
Campbell himself had to leave work to respond to the call, something he’s lucky to be able to do, he said.
The apartment complex houses about a dozen people. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist those displaced by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.