The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) decided to hold back funds from a payment request from the general construction contractor on the authority’s sludge press building over a couple broken roof trusses.
Swede Construction Corp. had requested payment of $21,150. Mark Gera of authority engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said his firm was recommending it be paid. However, authority members learned that the contractor cut two roof trusses and has yet to submit an engineering plan, which was requested.
Gera said that the authority was holding back 10% of the contractor’s bid of $400,000 — or $25,605 — for the sludge press building.
”They’re not all broken, so it’s a question if you want to hold more back,” said Gera.
Also, Gera said the project is more than 50% completed.
Solicitor Sam Dalfonso suggested holding back funds from the payment request until documents are received from Swede. Gera said if the authority holds back $12,500 that would be more than enough to pay for the broken trusses. Ultimately, the board agreed and voted to pay the contractor $8,930.
In addition, PFB Electric Co. also submitted a payment request of $42,062.58 for its work on the project and Gera recommended payment. The authority was holding 5% of the original bid of $55,056.
The decision to construct the sludge press building was made because it will save the authority from paying to have liquid sludge trucked away for processing and disposal. The new building with insulation will allow year-round operation even when outside temperatures dip below freezing.
Contracts for the project were awarded in early 2021.
