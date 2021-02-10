Like other area municipalities, a snowy winter has done a number to Derry Borough’s salt supply.
Derry Borough Council provided an update on the borough’s salt status at Tuesday’s regular meeting in advance of another winter storm set to pound the region.
The Latrobe-Derry area received about 4 to 5 inches of snow Monday night through Tuesday morning. And unfortunately, there won’t be a respite, as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday with new snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches projected.
Council president Grant Nicely said the borough’s public works department will limit its use of salt until a new delivery arrives on Thursday.
“We are, along with the state and the township, hurting on salt. Everybody is low on salt,” he told council during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
“In order to cover this, due to the lack of salt and not being able to acquire any extras from anybody, we’re going to sit back and wait.
“We have enough salt for an emergency, a fire or ambulance call. We have a truck loaded and ready to go for that. We request there be no call-outs unless there is an accident or an emergency that needs to be taken care of.”
Added council vice president Al Checca: “There is a plan in place.”
Nicely noted that the public works department, in order to preserve the salt supply, plans to plow borough streets early Thursday in advance of the morning commute.
“Early Thursday morning, like 4 o’clock, they’re going to hit the streets and plow and use the last of the salt we have, except for the emergency amount we are keeping. The streets should be cleared out with no problem,” he said.
Nicely praised the public works crew for “one heck of a job” in their efforts to help keep borough streets clear of snow. Checca also thanked the Derry Township Supervisors for providing the borough some extra salt while it waits for Thursday’s shipment to arrive.
“We do borrow from them from time to time and they were gracious enough to help us,” Checca said. “Us lacking for salt is not from a lack of ordering — we’ve just been using salt.”
Also Tuesday, council approved the borough’s annual salt contract, requesting 650 tons, for the period of August 2021 to July 2022. Borough officials noted 650 tons is the minimum amount that can be requested and that more can be ordered, if needed.
Council also briefly discussed the proposed cooperation agreement with the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer.
The nearby municipalities have discussed a proposed agreement in which the code and zoning enforcement officer would work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and about 10 hours in Derry Borough. Checca said previously that the borough’s code and zoning responsibilities would likely be closer to eight hours per week.
Latrobe City Council on Monday tabled a resolution approving the cooperation agreement. City solicitor John Greiner said the agreement has been finalized and sent to Derry Borough officials for comment.
“We are expecting that we’ll receive their comments after their meeting (Feb. 9),” he said.
Latrobe city manager Michael Gray said interviews for the position have continued since the last meeting. He said he will have an ordinance for Latrobe council to consider at its Feb. 22 special meeting to appoint a new code and zoning officer.
In its 2021 budget, Latrobe set aside $48,000 for a code and zoning enforcement officer. City officials, however, have said that figure will likely end up being lower than projected because of the proposed cooperation agreement.
Checca said last week that while he is “encouraged” by the recent response from the borough’s longtime third party code and zoning representative, Building Inspection Underwriters (BIU), he suggested that past history shows the company’s improved service won’t last.
Council member Barbara Phillips previously cited concerns with training for the joint code and zoning enforcement officer position, while councilman Matthew Clever’s issues with the proposed agreement were tied to spending.
“It’s still on the table for us,” Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We think it’s a good idea; we have concerns because (the) person does not have experience, but we have a little more time to see how BIU continues to shake out and make a decision on the shared agreement.”
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello’s report for January included 24 total complaint calls, zero traffic citations, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets;
- The borough recently inquired with the Westmoreland County Land Bank to find the status of three specific dilapidated residential properties;
- Cat’s Twilight is co-hosting an online Dogs, Cats and Comedians — It’s Stand Pup Comedy show on Feb. 16. Tickets are $20, with half of the proceeds going to Cat’s Twilight. Tickets may be purchased on the Cat’s Twilight Facebook page or by calling 412-245-1585. An internet capable device is needed to participate;
- Area Boy Scout troops plan to work with the borough for a community service project to do some perennial planting on April 24.
In other business, council approved:
- Resignation of Joe Serrao from the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) and to advertise the vacancy;
- 2021 police service agreement with the Derry Area School District. The $14,000 contract represents a 3.7% increase from last year;
- A one-year contract with police chief Randy Glick. The pact includes a rate increase of 2%, retroactive to Jan. 1;
- 2021 budget amendments;
- A resolution related to the Westmoreland County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
