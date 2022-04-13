Derry Borough Council members discussed the state of the community pool Tuesday night during their regular meeting.
While council members expressed enthusiasm regarding opening the pool, they are facing challenges with appropriately staffing the pool to have it effectively operate. The pool currently does not have a manager or an assistant manager for the 2022 season.
With the weather warming and the traditional season for the pool steadily approaching, council acknowledged time is running out to get the facility adequately staffed in order to open. This issue may be more profound than just one season for the pool as well.
Council member Chad Fabian noted that if the pool was not able to open this season, officials could consider selling it.
“I’m going to throw this out too... if we can’t open it this year... we could always put a for sale sign up,” Fabian said.
Officials suggested increased wages for prospective candidates could help draw more interest, but that increase would most certainly mean increased admission rates. With other local pools such as the one in Latrobe as well as Idlewild’s Soak Zone in the area, officials suggested raising the price from what the pool has charged the past few years ($5) could drive attendance elsewhere.
Additionally, those who work as lifeguards at the pool need to have the proper certifications, which is typically a financial responsibility of the applicant. One option the council mentioned Tuesday night was offering to pay the certification fee for any prospective candidates.
The council pool committee is currently exploring all options to address the staffing issue as reopening the pool is still the council’s preferred course of action. The committee is actively working with Derry Area High School, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, as well as St. Vincent College to find candidates interested in a position at the pool for the summer.
In other business, the council agreed to:
- Accept Jerris Weller’s resignation from the Planning Commission, effective April 6;
- Open up contract negotiations with borough police;
- Approve the purchase of two Cradlepoint systems with Verizon Networks and roof-mounted antennas for police vehicles at a cost of $3,230.38;
- Approve the purchase of Toughbook 33 for the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor vehicle at a cost of $4,300;
- Approve the hiring of Amber Noll as a part-time police officer, effective April 6.
Derry Borough Council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.
