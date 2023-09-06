Derry Borough’s police K-9, Smoke, had to be euthanized last week after an off-duty incident led to “extensive injuries” for the police dog, according to the borough’s mayor.
The recommendation to euthanize the K-9 came from a treating veterinarian to relieve Smoke’s suffering, Mayor Grant Nicely said in a statement on Facebook.
“Borough council, police department and myself are exploring avenues to continue the K-9 program at some point in the future,” Nicely said in the statement.
The borough has been tight-lipped on the details surrounding the incident that led to the injuries.
The Bulletin spoke to Nicely, who oversees the police department in his role as mayor. Nicely directed further questions to Borough Council President Sara Cowan. He added that the Facebook statement was the only information cleared by the borough’s solicitor.
The Bulletin left a voicemail with Cowan but did not hear back prior to publication. The matter was not discussed Tuesday evening during council’s work session meeting.
Smoke, a 4-year-old Malinois, was purchased back in 2020 from Amsterdam. Part of his purchase and training was paid for by donations to the borough.
He was certified in narcotics detection and assisting police operations. Police Chief Randy Glick was Smoke’s handler.
Smoke replaced the department’s former K-9, Blade, who served with the department for more than a decade before retiring.
