Derry Borough’s police K-9, Smoke, had to be euthanized last week after an off-duty incident led to “extensive injuries” for the police dog, according to the borough’s mayor.

The recommendation to euthanize the K-9 came from a treating veterinarian to relieve Smoke’s suffering, Mayor Grant Nicely said in a statement on Facebook.

