Derry Borough swore in two police officers Tuesday, expanding its police force to five officers and a K-9.
Mayor Grant Nicely swore in Shelby Glick and Joel Aston at his office. Both officers graduated from the municipal police academy at the Criminal Justice Training Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania this past Friday, Nicely said.
Aston was a volunteer firefighter with the Midway-St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department.
Glick is a Derry Area High School graduate, and the daughter of Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick.
Nicely said both officers did exceptionally well while under instruction at the academy. Both will be on a six-month probationary period under the supervision of police Sgt. Doug Sam.
Once they are working on their own, Derry Borough will have a police officer on duty 24 hours a day, every day... a luxury the borough hasn’t had for quite some time, Nicely said.
“Having 24/7 coverage, which has been lacking for years, is huge for this town,” Nicely said.
Additionally, Derry Borough Council hired two seasonal public works department employees.
Bradley Eaglehouse and Allie Chamberlain will assist the department with lawn maintenance.
Both will be paid $12 an hour and work for the borough through September.
A community member spoke out during public comment to relay concerns she has heard from residents regarding the community pool’s policy of not allowing outside food. The policy could drive people to go to other area pools that allow outside food.
“I can’t believe we are having a conversation about bringing pop into the pool when … we have so much bigger fish to fry,” Councilman Al Checca said. “We’re trying to keep the pool afloat.”
Checca and council President Sara Cowan said the community worked hard to get the pool to open and now that has happened, and there needs to be support throughout the season.
Councilman Chad Fabian suggested pool goers keep any outside food in the parking lot since the pool allows those with passes to come and go throughout the day.
The council approved updated rates for some of its pool employees. The pool manager will be paid $14 an hour while the assistant manager will earn $11 an hour. Concession workers with a ServSafe certification will be paid $10 an hour and the head lifeguard will be paid $10.50 an hour. All other rates will remain the same as they were last year.
The council also accepted a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the community pool.
The grant will be used for improvements to the grounds and facilities.
The community pool will also receive two donations from the community.
Last month’s vendor show at AV Germano Hall raised $1,200 for the community pool.
The concession stand will also get an upgrade after a resident donated an air conditioner. The resident said she knew what it’s like to work in a kitchen and wanted to make sure the employees were comfortable throughout the season.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. July 11 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
