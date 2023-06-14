Derry Borough hires two new officers

Derry Borough Mayor Grant Nicely (center) swore in two new part-time police officers Tuesday. The addition of officers Shelby Glick and Joel Aston will provide the borough with around-the-clock police coverage.

 PHOTO BY LORI LATTA

Derry Borough swore in two police officers Tuesday, expanding its police force to five officers and a K-9.

Mayor Grant Nicely swore in Shelby Glick and Joel Aston at his office. Both officers graduated from the municipal police academy at the Criminal Justice Training Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania this past Friday, Nicely said.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

