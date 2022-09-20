Derry Borough Police Department will add another officer to its rolls after the borough council unanimously approved hiring a part-time officer Monday.
The borough’s regular meeting was canceled last week and both President Sara Cowan and Councilman Al Checca were not present at Monday’s meeting.
The additional officer will add a “nice boost” to the department and provide the borough with more weekend and overnight coverage, Mayor Grant Nicely said.
The new hire, Anthony Regopoulos, currently works as a part-time officer in Blairsville and graduated from Westmoreland County Community College’s Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy in November.
Along with hiring Regopoulos, the council approved advertising for additional part-time officer positions. Nicely said he would like to add as many officers as he can get.
The borough council also approved advertising for a seasonal public works employee despite not finalizing an addendum to the contract. The council tabled the addendum for further review in executive session.
Council Vice President Barbara Phillips said the contract needs updated language to make the seasonal position permanent. Councilman Chad Fabian asked that the position still be advertised as October was quickly approaching. Both the advertising and tabling of the addendum were unanimously approved.
Two change orders and a fourth pay estimate were approved for BCS Construction which is responsible for the 5th Avenue work around Garland Mills Run.
The first change order covered additional curbing and guardrail material in the amount of $2,268.12. Two sanitary manhole rims were also purchased for $575. The fourth pay estimate to the company totaled $4,218.10.
The project, which was awarded a year ago, should be finishing soon as BCS Construction is expected to begin paving in the next couple of weeks, according to Phillips.
The borough council approved $1,500 of line painting in-kind work by the public works department along Ramsey Way. The work is part of a 2019 agreement with the Westmoreland Conservation District and Derry Borough Municipal Authority.
Gibson-Thomas Engineering notified the borough of a new crosswalk being added at Keeling Avenue and Chestnut Street as part of a state project. The borough was notified in case any council members had an issue with a crosswalk being added. No present members had a problem with the addition.
Gibson-Thomas Engineering will be permitted to apply for grants related to the potential 3rd Avenue bridge project. A cost estimate the borough received totaled more than $1 million, much higher than expected, according to council secretary Lori Latta.
Fabian said the board should apply anyways since the money would come from grants.
The borough also asked Gibson-Thomas Engineering to draw up a draft plan and cost estimate for a paving project in the Third Ward.
The area is considered a low-income area which will allow the borough to seek a Community Development Block Grant to cover costs. The resolution also allows for liquid fuels funding and American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for the project as well.
The Derry Borough Council will meet next month for its work session meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
