An accidental fire Friday night at a Derry Borough home has temporarily displaced a family.
The Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company was called to the home on the 700 block of East First Avenue at 9:48 p.m.
Once on scene, the crew found an active fire on the porch of the residence that had made its way into the living room, Derry Borough VFC Chief Josh Campbell said.
“The living room and porch have extensive fire and water damage,” Campbell said.
No one was injured in the fire, but medics from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service evaluated one person. Derry Borough VFC was assisted by Bradenville, Blairsville and Latrobe volunteer fire departments, along with Derry Borough Police. Crews cleared the scene just after 1 a.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, Campbell said. A formal investigation by the Derry Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is ongoing.
Crews were able to quickly respond to the East First Avenue blaze because they were still at the fire hall after tackling a fire in Derry Township three hours prior.
Firefighters with the Derry Borough VFC stayed busy through the weekend. On Sunday, the fire company was redirected from standby coverage in Blairsville to assist firefighters with a structure fire on Blaire Road in Burrell Township.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
