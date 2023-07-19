British Transport Police Sergeant visits Derry

British Transport Police Sgt. David Frye participated in a ride-along Monday with Derry Borough Police Sgt. Doug Sam. Frye, a friend of Derry Mayor Grant Nicely, works out of London.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Borough council voted 4-2 to donate $40,000 to the Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company.

The donation will be made with the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The borough had $199,000 left in the fund prior to the donation being approved.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

