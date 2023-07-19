The Derry Borough council voted 4-2 to donate $40,000 to the Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company.
The donation will be made with the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The borough had $199,000 left in the fund prior to the donation being approved.
It is the largest donation the borough has put forth so far. Last year the fire company received $10,000 from the borough.
News of the donation was a “real nice surprise,” said fire Chief Josh Campbell.
“It’s a huge donation,” Campbell said. “We really appreciate it.”
The fire company will look at what equipment, like breathing apparatuses, it needs to replace.
Councilman Al Checca made the motion at Tuesday’s regular meeting after suggesting funding be directed to the volunteer fire company.
“They got a brand new firetruck and they’re selling hoagies on the corner,” Checca said.
Both Tuesday and at last week’s work session meeting, Checca said some folks were upset by how little was given last year while at the same time, the borough was buying a new police car for the department.
Checca was joined by council members Chad Fabian, Rob White and Adam Cowan. Council President Sara Cowan and Vice President Barbara Phillips voted against the measure. Councilman Jim Ritenour abstained from the vote since he is a member of the fire company.
Both Sara Cowan and Phillips said their votes against the donation had nothing to do with not wanting to help the fire company.
“It’s not that I don’t support the firemen because of course I do,” Cowan said. “That’s just a lot of money out of what we already have for a very low operation.”
The borough council had expected to use some of the ARPA money for an upcoming paving project in its 3rd Ward. The borough accepted $275,779 Tuesday for that project from the Community Development Block Grant.
The CDBG money will only cover a portion of the project and the borough planned to add additional streets, which will be an added expense. One of the additional roads, Braden Avenue, was unanimously added to the project Tuesday night.
“We want to add all these objects to the paving project that we have no idea what it’s going to cost us,” Phillips said.
Cowan said she would have liked more time to discuss options and what other projects the borough wants to get done with the remaining ARPA funds.
Council approved one resignation of a board member of the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry (MABD) and tabled another.
Anthony Jellison announced his resignation at the end of MABD’s June meeting. His resignation was formally accepted by the borough council, which owns the municipal authority.
Council was supposed to vote on accepting Ben Bush’s resignation as well but did not receive it prior to the meeting.
Jellison had said he was leaving for personal reasons. Bush recently moved out of the area.
Those who would like to fill either of the two seats should submit a letter of interest to the borough. The terms expire in 2024 and 2026.
Council will explore the possibility and projected costs of constructing a new municipal building after Checca asked for a committee to explore it. Both Checca and Adam Cowan will serve on the committee.
Building a new home for borough operations may be a pipe dream but it’s something Checca thinks is worth exploring.
Along with the police department, the building also houses the fire company and borough office. Checca said there is no more room.
“We have a police department with an unfit locker room,” Checca said last week. “We have three jail cells in there; two are housing boxes of files that they have to legally keep but only leaves us with one remaining jail cell.”
Checca added that while past talks have always ended with the declaration that a project like that would be too expensive, he wants to know what that cost is. He would also like to see it as part of the borough’s comprehensive plan.
During his mayor report, Grant Nicely told the council that Derry Borough Police hosted a police sergeant with the British Transport Police.
Police Sgt. David Frye spent Monday riding with Derry Borough Police Sgt. Doug Sam. While most of the day was quiet, Frye did get to observe a traffic stop during his visit, Nicely said.
Nicely has been friends with Frye since 1986, he said. Grant told the Bulletin he thought it was great that the London-based Frye got to see how small town police departments like Derry’s operate.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 1 for a work session.
