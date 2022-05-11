Derry Borough Council members heard several updates regarding the community swimming pool project Tuesday night during their regular meeting.
While the public works department is hard at work getting the pool ready for its June 4 opening date, board members approved the final wages for those who will be hired to work at the pool. Managers will be paid $12 per hour, assistant managers $11 per hour, returning lifeguards will be paid $10 per hour, new lifeguards $9 per hour, and concession stand workers will be paid $8 per hour.
Council also approved the purchase of a new police vehicle, a 2022 Ford Interceptor SUV 4-door all-wheel drive vehicle with a total cost of $50,343. This decision was made following several meetings as borough officials searched for a solution to replace the old Crown Victoria that the department was using.
Furthermore, council members discussed the importance of the occupancy policies in the borough’s code. While some suggestions had been made to try to define who can rent properties based off their status as either a single or multi-family renter, the board had discussions Tuesday which clarified exactly what the occupancy policies should be used for.
“The occupancy is supposed to just be to make sure that the house is safe to be lived in, and that’s it,” said Sara Cowan, council president.
Council members tried to consider different ways to enforce it because the goal was to limit the number of absent landlords who were not connected with the properties. However, it seems that definitions and enforcement of these issues would be nearly impossible. Part of the reason why it is not feasible to enforce these types of stricter policies is because right now the borough is still in search of a zoning enforcement officer. Additionally, inquiring about the relationships of those who rent properties in the borough would also potentially be a breach of the renters’ rights to privacy.
In other business, the board unanimously voted to approve:
- Stephen Crevak as the solicitor for the zoning hearing board;
- Winter maintenance for 2022-23 in the amount of $6,398.20;
- Gibson Thomas to review the condition of West Third Avenue Bridge and develop a plan of action;
- Contributing $10,000 toward playground equipment for the Community Park to support the DARCee Playground Equipment Project upon receipt of final plans for equipment purchase with installation from DARCee and approval from the Derry Area School District Board of Education;
- Advertising for a part-time code enforcement officer.
Derry Borough Council will meet again 7 p.m. June 7 for a work session at A.V. Germano Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.