Derry Borough officials are looking to address a backlog of code complaints through a collaboration of council members and the police department.
Complaints of code violations, some several years old, will soon be getting a closer look after council at its work session Monday settled on a plan of action for following up on allegations of property maintenance issues.
“We have some previous code violations on our books currently, some date back a number of years,” council vice president Al Checca said following Monday’s council work session. “We discussed tonight and agreed that Jeremy Stein, myself and Grant (Nicely) will work with the police, and they can take a few each shift to check them off to see if they’ve been abated or if there’s still a valid complaint there.”
Ahead of next week’s regular council meeting, borough officials also discussed the recent opening of Derry Community Pool, which has been a popular spot to cool off during the recent stretch of hot weather.
“It seems like a big hit with nobody working and 90-degree temperatures,” Checca said.
Council commended the work completed to get the pool ready to open. Council president Grant Nicely brought up for discussion the possibility of the borough issuing complimentary season passes to the pool — for this summer only — to elected officials. Council would need to take action on the suggestion at a future meeting. Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Council will also discuss options at next week’s meeting for renaming a section of North Ligonier Street following the removal of a bridge that had carried the street over a flood control channel to make it easier for emergency responders to locate addresses in the area.
Also discussed at Monday’s work session:
- The annual DARCee Car Show is still scheduled to be held Aug. 2;
- Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to be held Sept. 19-20;
- The borough’s earned income tax report reflects that $1,040 less was collected as of May 31 compared to last year;
- There remain two vacancies and one alternate vacancy for the Zoning Hearing Board;
- Review of maintenance bonds for Derry Community Park;
- An Occupancy Permit Ordinance is under review by the Planning Commission;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. is preparing a cost estimate for the borough’s 2020 paving project;
- The borough is still seeking applicants for a Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer position;
- Derry’s Great Garage Sale remains on for August 7-8, although the borough itself has no official involvement with the event. There was some confusion regarding the status of the annual event after a post on a “Derry Great Garage Sale” Facebook page announced the event’s cancellation for 2020. Checca said the Facebook page was specific to the garage sale held at Alpha Lions Den Ministries that corresponds with the town-wide sale. The post on the page has since been changed to reflect that only the church’s sale is canceled.
