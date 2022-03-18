Derry Borough Council voted Thursday night to advertise an amendment to its noise ordinance regarding construction and repair work.
Solicitor Lee Demosky explained that the section in question pertains to the “erection — including excavation — demolition, alteration or repair of any streets, highways, lands and buildings” in the borough.
According to the borough code as listed at ecode360.com, currently, such work may only be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, unless a permit is obtained from the borough to do the work outside of that time frame or on the weekend “in case of urgent necessity in the interest of public health and safety.”
The proposed amendment would alter the hours during which such work can be done without a permit, changing the time frame to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“The planning commission looked at it, they ultimately concluded it was reasonable to start at 7, without a permit, but it’s limited to weekdays,” Demosky said.
Demosky noted that a permit still would be required for work completed outside of that new time frame or on the weekend — again, “in the interest of public health and safety.”
Anyone who wants a permit would have to request one from the chief of the Derry Borough Police Department. Permits are only good for a three-day period, after which an additional three-day permit can be requested, if deemed necessary by the chief.
The police chief also would be in charge of handling noise complaints.
Work to address emergency issues which require immediate attention — for example, water main breaks, gas leaks and electrical problems involving things like utility poles or transformers — will require no permit and can be completed at any time, Demosky said.
The proposed amendment will be advertised and council will vote on the matter at a future meeting.
Meanwhile, council also voted to approve three ordinances to alter the borough code, after briefly holding public hearings for each which saw no public comment.
The first ordinance repeals a portion of the code concerning abandoned vehicles. Vice President Barbara Phillips noted it was slated for repeal because those rules already are covered under the property maintenance code.
The other two ordinances modify the sections of the code dealing with home-based businesses and the storage of mobile homes and camping and recreational equipment.
Phillips said some wording was added to the first section to indicate that non-profits and not-for-profits are included in the regulations for home-based businesses.
The other section was modified to add several rules regarding the storage of motor homes and similar recreational vehicles, including — among other things — that they must have current registration.
In other business:
• The borough office will have new hours after council approved the change Thursday night. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday. The office will be closed to the public on Wednesdays.
• Phillips told council that Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) issued notice that there is a spot on High Street where the authority ran into some issues, and that it is looking at replacing a 390-foot section of a service line at the site before Derry Construction Co. Inc. moves in to complete paving work in that area. Council voted to ask Derry Construction to hold off on the paving there until DBMA completes whatever work it plans to perform there, and to ask that the contractor instead return to do the paving work later.
• Council voted to approve two alternate change orders for water line replacement work for the Garland Mills project, including one with a total cost of $16,653.65 and one that would cost $7,681.94. The determination of which alternate will be necessary can’t be made until a dig is performed at the site.
• Council voted to approve a $2,400 estimate from Informant Technologies for an updated 12-month subscription service, as well as a $1,834.48 quote from L-Tron Corporation for a license driver reader kit and accessories, all for the police department.
• Council authorized appointing and/or advertising for a deputy tax collector and an assistant secretary/treasurer.
• A request to negotiate a police contract, a proposal to hire a part-time public works laborer, and a proposal to approve 139 Brown Way as a 911 address were tabled.
• Council voted to appoint Benjamin Bush II to the DBMA Board of Directors after he submitted a letter expressing interest in joining either the authority board or the Derry Borough Planning Commission. There are still several vacancies on borough boards and commissions that remain to be filled, including: one five-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025, one vacancy of an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024, and one alternate board member role for the Derry Borough Zoning Hearing Board; one four-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025, for the planning commission; and one opening for Vacancy Board chair for 2022.
• Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta read Mayor Grant Nicely’s report for February, which listed total receipts of $64.12, including $30.73 in traffic receipts and $33.39 in clerk of court receipts. There were no non-traffic receipts or miscellaneous receipts. The mayor’s report also listed 32 complaint calls, eight traffic citations, five non-traffic citations and no parking tickets. In addition, Nicely intends to make a proclamation noting that May 2022 will be recognized as Motorcycle Awareness Month, in conjunction with the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE).
• Zoning Officer Shannon Cypher Hart reported 20 complaints were investigated and there were nine violation notices and zero zoning permits issued in February. Latta said there was some additional business that occurred after the zoning officer’s report was submitted.
• Council reported that the K-9 balance was $1,548.95 at the end of February.
• Council noted that it held an executive session from 8:38 to 9:05 p.m. during its work session meeting on March 1, to discuss administrative personnel and public works personnel.
• Derry Railroad Days Committee Inc. received approval to host an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Derry Community Park.
• The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) meeting and Bowling for DARCee event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 9.
• Council noted that the borough is still looking for a pool manager, and that the position has been advertised online and in print.
