The Derry Borough Council voted 5-2 against receiving a second K-9 unit after hearing from members of the public and discussion among the board members at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The opportunity was presented to the council last week by Mayor Grant Nicely. The K-9, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Kira, would come from the Westmoreland County Prison through the district attorney’s office for free. The cost of outfitting a patrol car for K-9 use would also be covered by the district attorney’s office.
Both Borough Council President Sara Cowan and Councilman Jim Ritenour voted for adding the second K-9.
Nicely told council adding a second dog is necessary if the borough is to grow. Councilman Al Checca told Nicely he needs to make decisions based on the present situation.
“Quit telling me ‘if,’ … live today, reality is today,” Checca said.
Nicely responded, “If we don’t dream, we don’t grow, we don’t do anything. We have to improve.”
Cowan broke up the back and forth discussion between Nicely and Checca.
Cowan addressed the board and public on the cost of a second K-9 unit to the borough after she said she was accused on social media of hiding the true cost.
Factoring in fuel to go to training, for the officer to take the dog home every day and an officer to cover the borough while the K-9s are in training, the cost of a second K-9 would be $224 per week – $11,648 a year.
Cowan compared that cost to the borough’s per capita tax base, 651 payers, which would bring the cost to $17.89 for each per capita taxpayer.
Checca said those numbers didn’t consider the additional wear and tear on the K-9 officer’s take-home vehicle. Adding a second K-9 would be “outrageous,” he said.
As for feeding the K-9, the borough currently receives free food from Tractor Supply. All other costs, like veterinarian bills, are covered by donations.
Last month, the Derry Borough K-9 fund received a $2,000 donation from the Latrobe-Derry Community Golf Outing. The fund balance sits at $2,876.10.
Checca said despite the cost, he still does not see a reason for a second dog when the borough hasn’t shown what it is the first K-9 unit does.
During his mayor and K-9 report, Nicely said the dog assisted with a suspicious package at a residence on 1st Avenue last month. Smoke, the K-9 unit, gave a positive indication, which allowed the officers to search the package finding a schedule IV narcotic.
Many residents from the borough spoke out against adding a second K-9 unit. Sharon Ritenour said she would rather see the borough focused on improving the town.
“This is Derry, there’s nothing here anymore except drugs,” Ritenour said. “I think we need to try to build the town back.”
Ritenour did thank police Sgt. Doug Sam, who would have been Kira’s handler if approved, for his hard work patrolling the area. She would like to see more officers added to the police department so it can provide coverage all the time.
“I see him drive by two, three, four times a day,” Ritenour said. “He’s probably the only one I’ve ever seen, so thank you.”
With the police department understaffed, some, like Matthew Wilson, said they would like to see a second K-9 added even if it is just to provide the officer with backup while on patrol.
“It’s hard to find officers in this country right now,” Wilson said. “It’s not just a dog to sniff out drugs, it’s a tool for the officer to use when backup from Kiski (Valley) state police is 45 minutes away.”
Borough council also agreed to hire Mark Cypher as a part-time code enforcement officer. Councilman Chad Fabian said he still had concerns with Cypher’s busy schedule but would give him a shot on a probationary period.
Cypher’s probationary period will last 90 days while the borough assesses his ability to balance the borough’s workload with the other four municipalities he works with. He will work eight hours a week at a rate of $20 an hour.
Borough council tabled a nuisance ordinance while it works with the planning commission on developing it further. It also declined to vote on allowing FJ Bow and Gun Club a street handicap spot in front of its building.
Fabian suggested the club add a concrete slab to a parking lot it owns across the street as it could be completed faster and for a lot less money. If it were approved, the club would be responsible for tearing up the curb to provide a handicap accessible ramp. Fabian noted last week the corner where the club sits has a handicap accessible curb already in place.
The borough approved the upcoming Railroad Days for Sept. 17-18. The borough will work with organizers on necessary road closures leading up to the event.
Borough council adjourned into executive session just after 8 p.m. to discuss public works policy and personnel issues.
The council will have its next work session meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
