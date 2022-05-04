Derry Borough Council members are exploring their options regarding the potential acquisition of a new police car.
The possible expenditure was a topic of interest Tuesday night during council’s agenda prep meeting. The borough currently has an offer to purchase a vehicle from a private vendor that comes fully equipped. That vehicle would cost the borough approximately $43,000 to finance over four years.
For the financing of the vehicle, the borough has been granted a locked price on the interest rate until May 25, effectively giving them until then to decide to accept or decline the offer. Another option for borough officials involves possibly receiving grants for new vehicles, though those would not go into effect for several months. Such grants for vehicles are never guaranteed, however, and if they were to receive a grant for the vehicle, borough officials would be unable to resell that vehicle down the road due to grant restrictions.
Council noted that financially, getting granted a car would be the best possible solution, but with the uncertainty of it, purchasing outright might be a better option.
A discussion on the potential purchase was prompted by the condition of the police department’s 14-year-old Crown Victoria, which has been experiencing serious issues. Just this past year alone, the current car has cost them over $7,000 and has broken down several times. Borough police officials have expressed concern that the current vehicle is a liability because they cannot reliably operate it in emergency situations.
Mayor Grant Nicely expressed the importance of getting a new car as soon as possible with council members during the discussions.
“It is not that we want a new car, we need a new car,” Nicely said.
Council acknowledged that spending $43,000 on a vehicle over the next four years is not a small expenditure, though officials may not have any other options. Council will vote next Tuesday on the proposal to purchase the new car.
In other business, a community park in Derry was vandalized over the weekend and saw significant damage to utility boxes and lighting equipment. Borough officials have gone through a lot of hard work to bring the park back and make it look great for the community. Officials discussed several options to ensure the upgrades they are spending time and money on are not going to waste, including possible installation of security cameras and similar equipment.
Additionally, the borough is preparing the community pool for warmer weather, with this week’s work consisting of uncovering and draining it. Next week they will begin making any necessary repairs and then begin to refill it for the summer. Council will formally vote on wages for those who will be working at the pool, as they have received several applications expressing interest in the position. The borough also plans to have all mulching completed at all of the playgrounds no later than Memorial Day.
Derry Borough Council will meet again 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 10, for their regular meeting.
