When the Derry Borough Council meets for its regular meeting next week, it could approve a second dog swim at the community pool, hosted by a local nonprofit organization.
Rodney Little, president of the Youngwood Dog Club (YDC), presented the opportunity to the council at Tuesday’s work session meeting.
The organization hosts events and fundraisers including puppy picnics, parades, galas and fashion shows, according to the club’s brochure. The group raises money to help local dogs in need.
“The last doggy swim day we hit 173 dogs at the high point for the three hours,” Little said. “It was awesome.”
The YDC dog swims typically host raffles and a DJ, along with a limited number of vendors.
The pool holds its dog swim the day after it closes for the season. The YDC and council would like if the event could be held either the day before or after the planned swim to reduce cleaning and filter replacement costs.
Little said the organization would be more than willing to help with those costs and share profits from the event with the borough. Councilman Al Checca said he supports having two dog swims for residents to enjoy.
“We always say support local and he’s asking for support,” Checca said.
The council agreed to see what days may be available and will make a recommendation next week.
Adam Cowan asked the council when he could expect no parking signs to return to a portion of North Ligonier Street and painting of the curb. Adam said back when the borough was doing work in the area some time ago, the signs were taken down but he was assured they would be replaced. So far, that has yet to happen and parking has become an issue for him and others attempting to drive through toward Coles Cemetery.
Adam said he has talked to the police about the issue and was told to call when cars are parked illegally so they can ticket the vehicles. But he doesn’t want the issue to become confrontational, especially with his neighbors, Adam said.
“I don’t want to push it that far because it will turn it completely adversarial,” Cowan said.
Councilman Chad Fabian said he would take the blame for “dropping the ball” on getting those signs put back up. But painting the curb will have to wait as the borough is unable to get yellow or blue paint for any projects, Fabian said.
Patty Clark asked the council if it can find out if the borough owns the alley behind Park Street as the residents there, including Clark, believe their property lines extend into it. Clark is looking to have work done at her home but the contractor is having trouble with getting its truck back there as the alley is believed to be private property.
Council President Sara Cowan said she would look into the matter and contact Clark by the end of the week.
Kathy Crowe, the owner of Roundhouse Pizza on East 1st Avenue, said she wanted to personally thank the council for paving the road in front of her business.
“I cannot begin to describe how much easier life is and how much happier the customers seem to be,” Crowe said.
Although the paving has made things easier for customers, parking lines have yet to be painted. There is no timetable as to when those lines are to be painted but the council is scheduled to vote on buying line-painting equipment next week.
Cowan reported the council met with the solicitor to discuss the police officer contracts and talks are still ongoing.
While reviewing the treasurer’s report, it was noted the borough has not received a payment from the Derry Area School District that was listed. Lori Latta, who serves as both treasurer and secretary, said she would follow up with the district this week.
The council also received estimates for services at Mossback Park and the dog park by Latrobe-based LawnRX. The council has had invoicing and service issues with the current provider, TruGreen. The council could consider the estimates as early as next week.
The council will vote on approving more than $4,000 in sidewalk repairs along South Ligonier Street, next to the 2nd Ward playground, at its regular meeting.
The council is also looking for project suggestions for a Community Development Block Grant it plans to apply for in September.
The Derry Borough Council will meet for its regular meeting 7 p.m. June 14 at the A.V. Germano Hall.
