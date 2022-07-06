Members of the Derry Borough Council received a county planning presentation at its Tuesday meeting, showcasing options for affordable planning services.
The Technical Resources and Municipal Services (TRAMS) Program’s goal is to help Westmoreland County’s 65 municipalities build actionable plans and services to better serve its residents. The program does this by providing professional services through partnerships with the developmental council.
Victoria Baur, who works in the planning and development division of the Westmoreland County Development Council, spoke about how working with individual municipalities helps the county achieve its comprehensive planning goals.
“Our overall goal is to attract and retain a diverse population here in the county,” Baur said. “Helping local communities helps with the county’s comprehensive plan.”
The TRAMS Program can provide a variety of services local governments typically contract with private firms on, from comprehensive planning development to updating zoning ordinances. The program can also digitize paper maps and create online interactive maps which allow users to view a property and see its current zoning.
One of the more popular services, blight mapping data, provides a parcel by parcel coding system of all blighted properties within a municipality. The properties are graded on a good, fair, poor scale which can identify properties before they become an eyesore.
Councilman Al Checca said he is ready to throw everything at the blighted properties within the borough but is skeptical of the county’s willingness to assist Derry.
“Throw everything we have at blighted property because I’m tired, old and weary,” Checca said, adding the focus appears to be on other cities like Jeannette and Hempfield. “We’re redheaded stepchildren up by the Indiana (County) line.”
Borough Secretary Lori Latta said the borough has been working with the Westmoreland County Land Bank to demolish blighted properties. So far, seven structures have been brought down and one being renovated in the past seven years. The process has been slow, mainly due to legal proceedings involved.
Last month, one of the Land Bank’s Derry Borough properties caught fire shortly after the council’s meeting. Arson is the suspected cause in that fire.
The property sits next to what is known as Porcelain Park, an area owned by the Land Bank the borough would like to see developed and used. Members of the borough and county met last month to discuss its progress, according to Latta.
Baur added if the council was not ready to move forward with any plans or unsure where to begin, it can also wait until the county starts its regional planning.
The county divided up the municipalities into seven regions, but Baur could not recall which region Derry Borough fell under. The first region to have a comprehensive plan done was north in the county and included New Kensington and the surrounding area. Baur told the council she would circle back with them on where in line Derry Borough is at the regional level.
Council Vice President Barbara Phillips said she would like to see where they are at the regional level before making any decisions.
The public works department reported it had been busy over the past month fixing a backhoe. Two weeks were spent repairing the machine and once it was fixed it was loaned to the Borough Municipal Authority as it broke down, Councilman Chad Fabian said.
Fabian and another public works employee have also made a number of trips to the community pool, trying to fix issues at the pool’s pump house.
Trees at Mossback Park were trimmed to remove low hanging limbs.
The council is deciding whether it should sell a slushy machine it has. The machine was for the community pool and is sitting in its box, new. The pool already has one but space and electrical outlets at the concession stand are limited.
The council was split on whether to keep it or sell it and may consider a motion at its next meeting.
The council still does not have any project ideas for future Community Development Block Grants. Latta had suggested in the past paving projects that could use leftover grant money. She suggested council members return with lists of areas they would like to see paved so the borough can begin planning.
The council is waiting on reviews of job descriptions for public works employees before bringing them up for a vote. A timeframe on when they would be ready was not known.
Mayor Grant Nicely said language in the police contract, in which negotiations are still ongoing, will need to be amended to include new state law that allows part-time employment to count toward pension time. Latta made a note to inform the solicitor.
Checca asked that a motion be added to next week’s regular meeting agenda permitting the council to purchase a projector. The projector would primarily be used during council meetings but Checca suggested it could be loaned out to the pool for movie nights.
Derry Borough Council will meet next for its regular meeting 7 p.m. July 12 at the AV Germano Hall.
