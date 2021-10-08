Derry Borough officials are considering modifications to the municipality’s parking ordinance.
At Tuesday’s work session, Derry Borough Council discussed tweaking the existing ordinance to better clarify guidelines tied to storage and the placement of recreational vehicles (RV) on borough streets.
In the past, both council members and residents have complained about large RVs taking up street space.
Additionally, officials are still in the early stages of putting together the borough’s 2022 general fund budget, along with deciding how to spend the borough’s allotted American Rescue Plan funding. The council budget committee plans to meet in the next few weeks and more details about the upcoming spending plan will be provided at the November regular meeting.
In other business, council may consider these items at next week’s regular meeting:
- To set the borough’s trick or treat time for later this month;
- Resignation of police officer Rex Hunter, effective Sept. 29;
- Purchase of a Ferris IS3200z 61-inch mower at a cost of $10,349, through the state’s COSTARS purchasing program;
- A resolution to authorize distribution of pension plans;
- To advertise an amendment to the borough’s international property maintenance code ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.