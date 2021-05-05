Derry Borough is already seeing some positive results from its new joint code and zoning enforcement officer.
At Tuesday’s council work session, code and zoning enforcement officer Shannon Cypher Hart reported 19 violation notices and two zoning permits in April in the borough. Just last weekend, Hart told council she issued 11 notices for illegal vehicles.
Hart, a Derry Borough resident, said she plans to visit every borough street to tag illegal vehicles.
She said residents have been understanding of the enforcement process.
“Once I start talking with them, they realize I’m not picking on them,” she said.
“A lot of these people have had this stuff for a long time, so they’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’ OK, but it can’t be, so we’re going to work on that.”
Hart noted that a few residents are working on cars, and have now essentially been placed on a “timeline” to complete the work.
“Let’s get them done before they need (to be removed),” Hart said, adding that she also reported three refrigerator violations within the borough.
Of residents who were given violations, Hart added, “I try to communicate with them, they understand.
“They don’t want to live in a town where stuff is just sitting around.”
In March, Derry Borough Council approved an agreement with the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities, but needed a tie-breaking vote from former Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello.
The agreement calls for Hart to work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and about 10 hours in Derry Borough.
Hart replaces Ann Powell, the city’s former code and zoning enforcement officer, who is now overseeing a new department to collect stormwater management fees from property owners.
Hart previously was a legislative assistant for former state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, whose office was located inside the Latrobe Municipal Building. She said she helped with various state grant programs in that role.
Acting council president Al Checca said previously that the borough would be responsible for just under $20,000 for a full year of zoning and code enforcement coverage through the joint agreement.
Checca said he is pleased with the early returns on the new position.
“I think your reports are phenomenal,” Checca said of Hart. “I’ve worked with a number of other code agencies and it’s the best I’ve seen.”
In other business, council will look to approve these items at a future voting meeting:
- To fill a council vacancy following Grant Nicely’s resignation;
- Resignation of part-time office assistant Emily Oswald, effective May 2021;
- DARCee Car Show at Derry Community Park on Aug. 1;
- Derry Railroad Days on Sept. 18-19;
- Bid received by the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau to purchase property at 734 East 1st Ave. for $765 by Crystal Gunter. Council invited the prospective buyer to attend next week’s regular meeting to discuss their intentions for the property;
- Approve a 28th Infantry Division band concert at Derry Community Park on June 30, to be hosted by Chestnut Ridge VFW Post 444 quartermaster Chris Johnston and team;
- Approve the purchase of a gasoline transfer tank for the public works department’s F-250 truck at a cost of $1,420.
