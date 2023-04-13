Derry Borough Council approved the purchase of a new point-of-sale system for the community pool as it receives interest for a new manager.

The Lightspeed system will allow the borough to sell concessions and track inventory throughout the season. It will also allow the use of credit cards, which will have a 4% up-charge to cover processing fees.

