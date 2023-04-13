Derry Borough Council approved the purchase of a new point-of-sale system for the community pool as it receives interest for a new manager.
The Lightspeed system will allow the borough to sell concessions and track inventory throughout the season. It will also allow the use of credit cards, which will have a 4% up-charge to cover processing fees.
The equipment, which includes two iPads, printers and cash drawers, will cost $2,524.65, and the borough will also have to pay a monthly software fee of $81.62.
In order to use the system for tracking inventory and processing credit cards, the borough council also approved the purchase of a T-Mobile hotspot. The internet connection will only be used for the point-of-sale system.
The borough has also received interest in the pool manager position from one person but no further action has been taken by the council.
Councilman Chad Fabian reported that the fountains at the dog park have been repaired and are now working.
The borough council also received two requests from residents.
Residents on Braden Avenue have asked the council to look at making the ring road off of West 3rd Street a one-way.
Melodie Ragowski also asked if a portable toilet could be set up along the walking path around Ethel Springs Lake. The council said it would consult the municipal authority, which controls the property.
Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. May 2 at AV Germano Hall.
