The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) often handles customer issues related to high water bills — but nothing quite like what was discussed at Wednesday's authority board meeting.
Allison Chiropractic Center, located along South Chestnut Street, wrote in a letter to the authority that its water bill for the period ending June 15 came in at just under $220, or almost three times higher than usual.
The letter, which was read during the meeting from authority board member Daniel Chaney, also stated the usage for that billing cycle was 20,000 gallons. That amount is roughly 10 times more than Allison Chiropractic Center's typical monthly usage, the business noted in the letter.
While authority looked into the matter and said no water leaks were found at the business, the letter stated that a neighboring property recently put a swimming pool in, "with the water specifications similar to the amount of water" for which Allison Chiropractic Center had been charged. The letter also stated that the business hadn't used its hose since 2018 and found water in the hose after it received the high water bill.
Another neighbor, according to the letter, said the home's pool had been filled with a hose overnight. The business had no other physical proof of any potential water theft, the letter noted.
Authority manager Amy Forsha recently looked at the water bill of the neighbor in question and said they are a high user.
Solicitor Sam Dalfonso suggested that Allison Chiropractic Center file a civil complaint with the magisterial district judge. The authority approved to allow the business to pay its standard bill of roughly $79; it also noted that the business won't be subject to late fees until the matter is resolved through the legal system.
"They've been a staple in the community for many years and this is a legit (matter) and cause for concern," authority board member Al Checca said. "We have to stick up for the people."
In other business:
- Forsha said Derry Township officials are looking into installing a pair of fire hydrants, one along Malone Road and another at Pizza Barn and Ankney roads. The authority approved to make a donation to the township for the cost of one hydrant and to have the township pay the other in full;
- Forsha said a lack of rain this summer has caused the authority's reservoir to decrease 5 feet. She noted that a drought warning goes into effect at 10 feet, adding that last week's rains provided some relief;
- Forsha said authority consulting engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. will soon begin manhole inspections throughout the DBMA service area. Following the inspections, she said an outside company will be hired to televise and clean the lines;
- The authority board held executive sessions to discuss its collective bargaining agreement and personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.