During a brief special meeting Monday, Derry Borough Council appointed Jeremy Stein as its newest member.
Stein and Bridget Wyant were the lone candidates for the vacancy, which opened following the resignation of council member Alison Camp last month.
Camp had earned one of four open seats on council in November’s general election. A Republican, she received the third-highest vote total with 244 votes (20%), according to unofficial election results.
Monday’s remote meeting was needed after council couldn’t reach a majority during a previous special meeting held Thursday, May 21.
Stein received four votes of support on Monday, while council president Grant Nicely and councilman George Hixon II each abstained. Council member Jim Ritenour was absent from the meeting.
In a letter read to council, Stein said he has been a Derry Borough resident for 13 years and has worked in the oil and gas industry, experience he noted could be beneficial when discussing energy-related matters within the borough. He added that he has become the “go-to” person in his neighborhood when dealing with flooding issues.
Stein will be sworn in at a later date.
Council vice president Al Checca said after the meeting that council plans to tentatively hold next week’s work session, slated for 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, in person at the Derry Station office. Council members will wear masks and attendance will be limited to 25 people, per current state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
