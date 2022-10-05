Derry Borough residents told council members Tuesday they are not happy with how a recent street project has left gravel throughout the roadway and onto their property.
At the borough’s work session meeting, Linda McGinnis said East 2nd Avenue was tarred and chipped but the gravel debris was never cleaned up by the contractor. Now with every rainstorm, the gravel piles onto the street and into her driveway. She’s worried it will still be there come the first snowfall only to be plowed into her yard.
Along with the contractor not cleaning it up, McGinnis said a street sweeper recently came through but didn’t even touch her side of the street.
“It’s just a mess and my driveway is a mess right now,” McGinnis said. “I’m 67 years old, I shouldn’t have to get down there with a push broom and have to push all that back out into the street and then have it all come back again and again.”
Council President Sara Cowan said McGinnis isn’t the first resident to complain about the issue and that the borough has been in contact with Gibson-Thomas Engineering to get it resolved.
Another resident asked what the borough has been doing for the past two months since she first brought the issue to the council. For Sharon Ritenour, the issue with the loose gravel and cars traveling above the speed limit is becoming a safety issue.
“If I have to go out there and trip again because people come up there at 100 miles per hour, if I break my ankle I’m going to send you my bill,” Ritenour said. “I’m tired of this, I came here two months ago and nothing has been done.”
Cowan said the borough has been in contact with Gibson-Thomas during the past couple of weeks to get a resolution to the matter.
While Gibson-Thomas oversees the project for the borough, Derry Construction is the contractor working on it. They are scheduled to come out in the next week or two and clean up East 2nd Avenue, Cowan said.
The complaints brought forth by the East 2nd Avenue residents are “very valid,” Cowan said. She added that if the problem is not rectified by the end of the project, it would become a litigation issue. But Cowan expects the gravel will be cleaned up in the coming weeks.
“It’s going to get somewhere, you’re not going to be covered in gravel all winter long, I promise,” Cowan said. “We will get it handled before plowing season … you can hold me to it.”
The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) presented the borough with a draft plan of its vision for the site formerly known as Porcelain Park. The site sits off of 2nd Street, under the state Route 217 bridge and is owned by the county land bank.
Tysen Miller of Duquesne-based KU Resources, an environmental and engineering consulting firm, showed draft plans of the 18-acre property as an office and light industrial park.
The Derry Business Park would be tailored to smaller users, according to Miller. Instead of large, 100,000-square-foot buildings, the business park could host around six 5,000- to 20,000-square-foot businesses.
“Based on a market survey the county commissioned, (smaller businesses are) an underserved niche within the county,” Miller said.
Although the business park would not be developed to house retailers, specialty retailers like paint companies and tractor companies could find it to be the right size space for them, Miller said.
The project would involve creating a few new roadway connections on Second and Third streets, according to Miller. While most of the permitting process is completed, bidding has been delayed due to the county allocating more money to the project.
Decontamination of the site has also been completed, according to Hallie Chatfield, a senior project manager with RACW.
“The site wasn’t as dirty as you would presume it would have been from the activity there,” she said.
Porcelain Park used to house a 600,000-square-foot Westinghouse Electric Corporation building. It also was the site of the Ralph Smith and Son building before it burned down June 7.
Chatfield said RACW initially planned on keeping the Smith building and was in the process of securing bids for a new roof when it caught fire. Now, unless the state historical agency asks to keep some of the bricks from the building, the rubble will be ground down and used as fill, according to Miller.
With the building gone, the RACW plans to widen street access to accommodate larger vehicles and will provide an additional half acre to develop. The site also provides rail access to the line owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.
Before its regular meeting, the borough council held a special meeting to approve a fix to a hole in a culvert wall along 3rd Avenue.
Cowan said workers with Derry Borough Municipal Authority were laying a new waterline when they hit the wall causing the hole. She said the borough was aware the culvert was already in bad shape.
Rich Santella will patch the hole at a cost of $2,000. Cowan said she believes the DBMA will cover the entire cost.
The council also approved a change order payment of $24,126 to Derry Construction after a stormwater drainage system on Shade Street failed and damaged the paved road.
The borough will follow Derry Township in hosting trick-or-treat 4-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) will host a trunk-or-treat 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Derry Community Park.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its regular meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
