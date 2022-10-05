Future Derry Business Park Site

Shown prior to demolition efforts and a June 2022 fire, not much is currently left standing at the Derry Borough site formerly known as Porcelain Park. The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland plans to turn the 18-acre property into the Derry Business Park, where it will be home to several smaller office and light industrial buildings.

 FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTMORELAND DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

Derry Borough residents told council members Tuesday they are not happy with how a recent street project has left gravel throughout the roadway and onto their property.

At the borough’s work session meeting, Linda McGinnis said East 2nd Avenue was tarred and chipped but the gravel debris was never cleaned up by the contractor. Now with every rainstorm, the gravel piles onto the street and into her driveway. She’s worried it will still be there come the first snowfall only to be plowed into her yard.

