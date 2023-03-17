The Derry Borough Council is looking for a new pool manager after its current manager did not obtain required certifications.
With the amount of time it would have taken then-manager Jessica Love to retest and test for a second certification, the pool would not have been able to open, council Vice President Barbara Phillips said Wednesday.
The borough has until June to find a manager, and it has options available with handling the necessary chemicals, Phillips said. Borough officials still expect the pool to be open on time, she said.
“We plan to have it open on time, we don’t plan to have anything different,” Phillips said.
Those wanting to apply for the seasonal manager position must submit resumes to the borough office no later than April 7. Along with aquatics and pool management experience, candidates should also have certifications related to pool chemicals, lifeguard, CPR and ServSafe.
The borough passed a resolution to apply for a $50,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). If approved, the DCED grant will go toward new pool pumps, updating the men’s and women’s rooms, a new point-of-sale system, new pavilions and repairs from recent storm damage.
Council also appointed resident Adam Cowan to fill the vacant council seat. The seat was vacated last month by Daniel Chaney Sr. due to a work schedule change that interfered with his ability to attend meetings.
Phillips said she was glad to see enough interest in the seat to get it filled.
“Looking forward to working with him,” Phillips said. “I’m not familiar with him but glad to have someone jump in the seat so quickly.”
Derry Borough Council will hold its work session meeting 7 p.m. April 4 at AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.