The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) has generated some money over the past year after implementing a stormwater fee system to meet Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements. Now, the authority is exploring ways on how to spend it.
DBMA manager Amy Forsha said at Wednesday’s authority board meeting that plans had been in place to use the funds for stream bank stabilization projects, but she noted that such projects “require repairing a buffer area on either side of the stream. And the problem is, we don’t own the property adjacent to the streams a lot of the time.”
Instead, she said the authority is looking into possibly installing filters on some of the area’s outfalls in order to meet pollutant reduction requirements. Forsha added that the authority’s consulting engineering firm, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc., is putting together a plan for potential alternative projects.
Last June, the authority board approved establishing a monthly fee to borough customers to help fund work to meet federally mandated MS4 requirements, which calls for municipalities to limit stormwater runoff and, by extension, to gradually decrease the percentage of particulates (such as soil or pollutants) that are being deposited into nearby natural waterways.
The authority had previously hosted an informational meeting on the MS4 program and the proposed monthly fee structure.
As first discussed last year, the monthly fee for single-family residential properties will start out at $10 per month. For all other types of properties in the borough, including churches and businesses, the monthly fee was to be calculated based on the impervious surface area — roofs, parking lots, etc. — on the property.
MS4 regulations have become more strict over time, requiring municipalities to do more to address the problem and cut down on runoff with an appropriate stormwater management system.
In other business:
- Forsha said the authority will begin sending late notices to delinquent customers this week. Last month, the board voted to reinstitute late fees on June 15, when the next round of customer payments are due. The authority had halted the posting of late fees, shutoff notices and similar account-related matters as the result of the coronavirus pandemic. Forsha said Wednesday that some customers are currently paying their water bills but not their stormwater bills;
- Forsha said the authority, with the help of its chemical supplier, is looking into using chemicals to control the filter fly population at the DBMA sewer plant. She said one resident has complained about flies at their home, but is unsure if the authority is the cause, since another resident who lives closer to the plant hasn’t expressed any insect issues;
- The board approved a pay estimate in the amount of $91,112.62 to Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises Inc. for water plant electrical upgrades;
- The board on Wednesday held an executive session to discuss contractual matters tied to union employees.
