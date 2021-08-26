The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board on Wednesday approved the first pay estimate for a sanitary sewer project connecting Keystone State Park to the authority’s New Alexandria treatment plant.
Authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the initial payment of $143,507.99 is currently being accessed from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) funding and the authority’s local share.
Schmitt said he plans to provide the authority with regular updates regarding project funds. He added that one of the contractors is working on the project’s pump station.
“We’re getting rolling here and are starting to move,” he said, adding that the pump station requires a sign noting the project is ongoing.
Former authority manager Carol Henderson said that the sanitary sewage project includes 31 customers along with tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
The authority board previously approved a resolution for a $1.49-million loan from PennVEST to help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project. The amount needed is significantly less than a previously approved 20-year, $1.77-million loan for the project.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
The trail component of the project — dubbed the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines at Keystone State Park proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Schmitt said the contractor for a sewer line extension project along Chappell Way is “ready to start working” and will begin the project once the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) gives the OK to proceed;
- DTMA Manager Renae McCracken said the Peach Hollow sanitary sewer line extension project has four connections to date, while the authority plans to contact others who are able to connect;
- McCracken said a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant dating back to 2016 to set to expire and will need to be extended by later this year;
- The authority board held an executive session following Wednesday’s meeting regarding potential litigation.
