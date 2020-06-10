Derry Area High School will celebrate its seniors again today with a virtual graduation ceremony, slated for 6 p.m. via the Zoom online conferencing system.
The school district earlier this month held a social-distanced commencement ceremony at the high school, sending off graduating seniors with drive-thru diplomas. Many students arrived for the June 1 event in vehicles that featured personalized photos, messages and plenty of Derry Area blue and gold.
District officials said previously that tonight’s virtual ceremony will be pre-recorded.
A link to the virtual graduation ceremony will be shared on the district’s Facebook page and website, dasd.us.
As part of the virtual graduation ceremonies, a universal cap throw — to be held at the homes of graduating seniors — is scheduled for 8 p.m. today.
District officials said previously that if use of the district’s stadium or auditorium is feasible, depending on the state’s virus-related restrictions at the time, an in-person graduation at Derry Area is tentatively scheduled for July 23 (rain date of July 24).
Video of the district’s baccalaureate service is also available on the district’s Facebook page.
Seven students recorded speeches as part of the virtual graduation ceremony set to be broadcast today, including the top four students in the senior class, the class president and vice-president and the district’s top Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) student.
Valedictorian Amber Sterrett is the daughter of Kimberly and Gary Sterrett of Derry. Her academic honors include Academic Excellence, President’s Education Award, William C. Weber Math Award, Distinguished Honors, Derry Area Education Dollars for Scholars Award, Perfect Attendance Award, Mathematics student of the month and Champion of 2018 Poetry Out Loud. In school, she has been a member of Interact Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Monogram Club, Art Club, Academic Quiz Team and secretary of Spanish National Honor Society. Outside of school, Sterrett has volunteered for the New Alexandria Lions Club and participated in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week at Lycoming College.
Sterrett was captain of the school’s cheerleading and tennis teams, and also participated in TGZ cheerleading outside of school. She won the Jim McBroom Memorial Scholar Athlete Award, was WPIAL Section 3 Class AA tennis doubles tournament champion in 2018 and placed fourth in the 2019 WPIAL Section 3 Class AA tennis singles tournament.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to major in mathematics with minors in education and accounting.
Salutatorian Jenna Kuba is the daughter of Linda and Richard Kuba. Her academic honors include Academic Excellence and Distinguished Honor Roll. In school, she has been involved as a member of the Spanish World Language Honor Society, Future Educators, Academic Excellence Honor Society, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Academic Quiz Team, Early Childhood Program and served as treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta. Outside of school, Kuba participated in the DASD After 3 Program and tutored elementary students.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg for four years to obtain a degree in elementary education.
Lissette Foster, third in the class of 2020, is the daughter of Cynthia and James Foster of Loyalhanna. Her academic honors include Distinguished Honor Roll, Derry Area Student of the Quarter, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Latrobe Rotary Student of the Month, Academic Excellence Award, Mock Trial Best Witness, Questbridge National College Match Finalist, Latrobe Business and Professional Women Student of the Month Nominee, Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Nominee, Latrobe Business and Professional Women Student of the Month and the Latrobe Business and Professional Women Community Service Award.
In school, Foster has been a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Honors Society, Mock Trial, the school musical, Interact Club Bachelor Auction Committee and served as an officer for Interact Club. Outside of school, she was a volunteer junior counselor and mentor at Outdoor Odyssey and has been employed at Subway. Foster was a member of the varsity volleyball team, earning a varsity letter each of the past two seasons.
She plans to attend the University of Virginia to major in marketing and hopes to become a marketing manager at a large firm.
Keely McKlveen, fourth in the senior class, is the daughter of Pamela and Nathan McKlveen of New Alexandria. Her academic honors include Academic Excellence, DAHS Outstanding Senior Science Achievement Award, Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Honor Student, Latrobe Rotary Honor Student, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Community Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation Student, World Language Honor Society French Award, Richard L. Sweeney Memorial Scholarship, Rebecca Anderson Stahl Memorial Scholarship and KEYTEX Energy Scholar Award.
In school, McKlveen has been a member of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Academic Excellence Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Society of High School Scholars, Interact Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, World Language Honors Society, French Club and Monogram Club. She also served as class secretary for the Class of 2020, captain of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, vice-president of National Business Honor Society, secretary of National French Honor Society and emcee of the 2019 Derry Area Veterans Day Concert. Outside of school, she has been a member of Harvest Church Anchored Youth Group and volunteered at Allegheny Health Network.
McKlveen was a four-year varsity letter winner in golf and cheerleading, and was a three-time recipient of the Derry Area golf Pauline Giotto Award.
She plans to attend Grove City College to major in physics and minor in medical physics, and hopes to continue on to medical school to become a radiologist.
Senior class president Ally Pacek is the daughter of Alicia and James Pacek of Derry. Her academic honors include Distinguished/High Honor Roll and Academic Excellence. In school, in addition to being president of the Class of 2020, Pacek has been involved with Interact Club, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and World Language Honor Society.
Pacek was a member of the school’s swimming and volleyball teams, in addition to club swimming and volleyball teams, and was a WPIAL qualifier in both swimming and volleyball as well as qualifying for the state meet in swimming.
She plans to attend West Virginia University to major in dental hygiene.
Senior class vice president Aidan Bushey is the son of Don and Debra Bushey of Latrobe. His academic honors include four years on the honor roll and Academic Excellence. In school, in addition to being vice president of the Class of 2020, Bushey has been a member of Interact Club (including Bachelor Auction, You’ve Got A Friend Day, Special Olympic Golf, Santa’s Workshop and Operation Santa Claus), Monogram Club, Army Star Club, Ushers Club, served as emcee of the Veterans Day Luncheon and helped distribute Rotary dictionaries.
Bushey was a four-year letter winner in golf and basketball and also played AAU travel basketball. He was a three-time Harry O. Baumgardner Award Winner, two-time golf team MVP, two-time golf team captain and 2019 Section MVP in golf. In basketball, he was a three-time All-Section Team selection, two-time basketball team captain and 2020 Roundball Classic game nominee. Bushey won the Jim McBroom Memorial Scholar Athlete Award and was named Male Individual Athlete for the Class of 2020.
He plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania and continue his golf career while majoring in professional golf management with the goal of becoming a head golf professional at a Top 100 golf course in the United States.
DJay Williams, the son of Julie and Jeff Stutzman of Latrobe, will speak as a representative of Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. His academic honors include High Honor Roll and President’s Award for Educational Excellence. In school, he has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA and FFA, and outside of school he competes in eSports.
Williams plans to attend Edinboro University to major in computer science with the goal of becoming a software engineer.
The virtual graduation ceremony will also feature a musical solo performed by Addy Hildebrand.
She is the daughter of Amy and Matthew Hildebrand, and has performed in 19 musicals and plays, three county choirs, three honors choirs, two district choirs and one regional choir. She has been a class officer for four years, a member of student council for two years, Interact Club for four years and Students Against Destructive Decisions for four years. Hildebrand has served as president of the Spanish National Honors Society and co-founded the district’s Environmental Club.
Hildebrand played tennis for four years, earning two varsity letters and serving as a team captain as a senior. Her other achievements include Academic Excellence and the National Arion Award from her choir. She plans to attend Robert Morris University to study communications public relations with a minor in theater.
