Derry Area to seek bids for new stadium entrance

The Derry Area School District Foundation unveiled plans for a new entrance to the district’s football stadium Thursday night as the Derry Area school board voted to seek bids for the project.
Funded solely through the Four A’s Initiative of the Trojan’s Spear Alumni Association — an offshoot of the foundation — the proposal calls for the demolition and reconstruction of the ticket booths, concession stand and restrooms at the stadium, with an anticipated start date of June 2.
“Our stadium is host to significant milestones and memorable events from youth sports to varsity sports, homecoming, senior nights, pep rallies, commencement, and many others. The stadium entrance welcomes our school community and visitors to Derry, it is one of the most visible structures on campus and these upcoming renovations reflect Derry Area’s pride in our community,” Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak said in a press release issued by the foundation.
Nearly $450,000 of the estimated $550,000 cost already has been raised, according to Brett Miller, who serves the district as director of athletics and transportation and community recreation coordinator.
“We asked our architect to provide a high-cost estimate,” Miller said. “The total project could be much less or more depending on the bids we receive. We’re still looking for funds to close the gap. Modifications may need to be made.”
The project could be scaled back — for instance, by temporarily holding off on the construction of new fencing — in order to cut back on costs so the project can move forward, according to the press release.
Ferencak noted that the district will provide highly visible notice on the district website explaining how district staff and members of the public can make donations to support the stadium project. He noted that staff who wish to participate also will be able to do so via payroll deductions.
Business Administrator Scott Chappell, who also serves as the school board secretary, said anyone can donate to the foundation at any time via a link on the district’s website, https://sites.google.com/dasd.us/dasd-foundation/make-a-donation. He said there’s an option for donors to note the preferred department or project for their gift. Donors also can contact Chappell directly at 724-694-1401, ext. 1403 or schappell@dasd.us.
The Four A’s Initiative was founded thanks to a major gift from a Derry Area community member in memory of the late Edward F. Sobota of Latrobe, who passed away in 2010. He was a Derry graduate who went on to found TechSpec Inc. — now known as TSI Titanium — in 1975 with his wife, Diane.
While the gift was intended to serve as seed money for a capital project for the district’s athletics program, instead it led to the creation of a larger initiative focused on the entire district.
Since that initial gift, several other key community members and alumni have contributed their own major gifts, including Karrie and Troy Dolan, Laura and Luke Latimer, Susan L. Latimer, and Angela and Joe Murin, according to the foundation press release.
“With these very generous gifts, along with the support of others in the region, we are thrilled to have raised over $500,000 to date to help the school district undertake several projects,” Sarah Mikeska, foundation president and a special education teacher at Derry Area, said in the release. “In addition to the upcoming stadium entrance renovations, Derry recently purchased drones to enhance the robotics curriculum and help students to learn valuable coding and programming skills. Support also enabled the school district to purchase Glowforge 3D laser printers to enhance students’ technical and artistic capabilities and craftsmanship, and other equipment to enhance our science and technology classes in the high school.”
In addition to funding the stadium project, the foundation and the district also have identified several other projects for which they are seeking charitable support, including: new technology and software for academics; a new auditorium and sound system for musicals, chorus concerts, plays, speaking engagements and other events; and a new greenhouse for the agricultural and horticultural program. Eventually, they also would like to secure funding for improvements to the baseball and softball athletic complex.
“Over the next year, we will continue to seek support from Derry alumni, residents, businesses, and foundations to enhance our students’ academic and extracurricular experiences. This fundraising initiative means so much to our local school community. Raising additional support will help continue to provide our students with a great education. Over time, we look forward to receiving additional generous gifts and donations,” Sarah Crispin-Thomas, chair of the Four A’s Initiative Steering Committee, said in the release.
The committee also includes Chappell, Ferencak, Luke Latimer, Mikeska, Miller, Joe Murin and development consulting firm Teeter Associates, Inc.
