Derry Area School District is making a temporary move to full-time remote learning.
In a letter to parents dated Wednesday, Dec. 2, superintendent Eric Curry said that “as the result of our lack of staff physically able to report to work but able to teach remotely and out of an abundance of caution,” the district will begin remote learning for all students through the iTrojan program starting Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Curry noted in the letter that the district anticipates “our students returning for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. We will notify you if this date changes.”
Derry Area will continue in-person learning through Friday, Dec. 4, for Group A hybrid students.
This week’s abrupt change to Derry Area School District’s instructional model comes after the school board on Tuesday said it would continue in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students.
School officials, however, noted at the meeting that a shortage of teachers could lead the district to change course.
“Our biggest problem is our staffing situation,” Curry said during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
“I think folks look at the numbers with COVID and we do have some individuals out right now (that are) positive, teachers and staff members, but we also have a large number of folks that are in quarantine based on contact they’ve had outside of school. (Tuesday), for example, we had 29 teachers out. Not all 29 of those were out for COVID; some were out for extended leaves or maternity leave or medical leaves, and then you add the day-to-day absences we have, it creates quite a burden ... It’s not going to take very many more teachers or staff members to be out for us not to be able to keep the school open.”
Of the 29 absent teachers, Curry said 15 of those positions went unfilled on Tuesday, meaning administrators and principals had to assist with lunchtime responsibilities and other daily duties within school buildings. District officials, before this week’s decision to go full remote, had cautioned that even more teachers could be out of school in the coming days.
“Unfortunately, we are now in a situation, created by COVID-19 levels in the county, where we find ourselves unable to appropriately and safely staff our schools,” Curry wrote in the letter. “The staffing shortage is due to legitimate, approved leave requests. These leave requests are for a variety of reasons afforded by contracts and federal regulations, and unfortunately there are not enough available substitutes to fill these absences.”
School officials said previously that the district plans to continue extracurricular activities while students learn remotely.
Last month, school directors decided that Derry Area would resume five days per week of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid instruction for middle and high school students starting Nov. 16. Previously, district students had spent weeks in remote learning following a rash of local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, along with a rising number of positive cases throughout Westmoreland County.
“Please know that the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority,” Curry wrote in the letter.
“Also know that we are continuing to improve our iTrojan program so your children continue to get a quality education, even when they aren’t face-to-face with our teachers. We really do understand and sympathize with the frustration families are experiencing during this time. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to navigate this crisis together.”
Also in Curry’s letter to parents, he noted that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a waiver extending free meals to students in grades PK-12 or children ages 1 to 18 through June 30, 2021, meaning all school district families are eligible.
Derry Area will continue to provide a drive-thru lunch pick-up during remote learning. Starting Monday, Dec. 7, lunch will be available at the rear entrance of the middle school cafeteria between 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“All we ask is that you visit the website lunch.dasd.us each morning and submit the number of lunches you will be picking up, so we can prepare the number of meals needed,” Curry wrote.
