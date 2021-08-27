Derry Area School District Superintendent Eric Curry is not recommending any changes to the district’s mask-optional health and safety plan to start the 2021-22 educational year, he announced at Thursday’s special school board meeting.
As part of the plan, which was approved at a special meeting last month, face coverings will not be required inside district buildings. But masks are required, per a federal mandate, on public transportation such as school buses. Curry said previously that bus drivers will also be required to wear masks, adding that masks will be available for students riding buses should they forget them.
The district’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Monday, Aug. 30.
Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website at https://www.dasd.us/ for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic, along with the complete health and safety plan.
“We’re going to encourage our folks to wear a mask. However, masks will be optional for all individuals in the building at this point in time,” Curry said at Thursday’s meeting, which included only one public comment and no opposition of the district’s plan. “We are very excited to get our kids back in as normal a fashion as we can for this school year.”
“There are a lot of things politically on the front right now, and I’m sure everyone has been paying attention to what’s going on in neighboring school districts,” he added. “This board and this administration will continue to be steadfast and move forward in the manner we said we were going to (earlier this summer).”
Also Thursday, the board approved increases for substitute employee rates for the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s substitute rates for the upcoming educational year includes teachers at a rate of $110 per day; custodians, maintenance, secretaries, aides, cafeteria and Technology I substitutes at a rate of $9 per hour, and Technology II substitutes at a rate of $15 per hour.
Per the new rates, if a substitute teacher is in the same position for the same teacher for 20 consecutive days, the substitute will be paid $130 per day, retroactive to the first day in that position. Additionally, if a substitute secretary is in the same position for the same secretary for 20 straight days, the substitute will be paid $9.25 per hour a day, retroactive to the first day in that position.
“It’s been a few years since we have adjusted these rates. Speaking with some other local school districts, it was time to move things up a little bit,” said Scott Chappell, the district’s business administrator. “What we’ve done is eliminate the tiered system (for substitute teachers) where it was $90 per day for one to 29 days and then $100 for anything beyond that, and then was $120 per day if you were in a position for four consecutive weeks.”
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Janet Miller as a custodian, effective Aug. 27;
- Resignation of Allen Berkey as sub custodian/security, effective Nov. 21;
- Resignation of Karey Mullen as a personal care assistant, effective Aug. 11;
- Resignation of Michele Aaron as a personal care assistant, effective Aug. 20;
- Resignation of Maurice Borbonus as Grandview Elementary School library aide, effective Aug. 21;
- Resignation of Tom Tatone as social studies department co-chair person, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year;
- Separation and release agreement for personnel matter 2021-22 No. 001;
- A 12-week family medical leave and one-year child bearing leave for employee No. 407, effective Jan. 13, 2022, or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- Lindsey Hudak as learning support department chairperson for the 2021-22 school year;
- Jen Battaglia as BCIT department chairperson for the 2021-22 school year;
- Ken Ewing as music department chairperson for the 2021-22 school year;
- Karen Karin as musical orchestra director for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- Holly Newhouse as musical costumer for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- To change the status of Kayla Kiser from a personal care assistant to a nurse aide, effective upon completion of current PCA duties, with hourly rate and benefits per the teacher’s aide agreement;
- Kenneth Riley, Samantha Bush (Cook) and Carl Peterson as additions to the substitute employees list for the 2021-22 school year;
- Employ Michelle Palmer as the Pre-K Counts paraprofessional, effective upon release from her current employer and receipt of all required clearances, with hourly rate and benefits as per the teacher’s aide agreement;
- To employ Loretta Sanner as a cafeteria aide at Grandview Elementary at a rate of $9 per hour;
- To employ Abigail Cox as Teaching Tiny Trojans instructor at a rate of $28 per hour at 25 hours per week, effective Aug. 30, to be paid through the United Way grant;
- Pennsylvania School Board Association policy conversion agreement for online policy access, at an approximate cost of $800;
- A COVID-19 disaster declaration resolution to receive emergency relief reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). Chappell said the reimbursement is for funds the district spent last year when school was shut down and mandatory cleanings were required. He noted that the requested amount, roughly $6,400, is to reimburse any overtime costs and supplies that were spent during that period.
