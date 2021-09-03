Despite the objections of district parents in attendance, the Derry Area school board at Thursday’s regular meeting approved to amend the district’s 2021-22 health and safety plan to include the statewide mask mandate set to go into effect next week.
In a roll call vote, the school board voted 6-2 to adhere to the mask order. Kevin Liberoni and Dean Reed each cast dissenting votes, with Liberoni saying “I don’t like being told how to vote.” School director Gerald Hughes was absent.
Several parents screamed at board members following the vote, which was made after a three-hour meeting that was contentious at times. In all, more than 15 parents — each in opposition to masking students — addressed the board regarding the mandate aimed at curbing the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant.
In July, Derry Area approved a mask-optional health and safety plan. But Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Wolf noted that the Department of Health order would be reevaluated in early October. He said a statewide order was needed after the majority of school districts did not implement their own mask mandates.
Since the mandate was announced, some Republican lawmakers have encouraged their local school districts to defy the mask order. According to the state Department of Health, all districts must comply with the mask mandate regardless of their individual policies. Wolf’s administration warned that officials who do not enforce the mandate could potentially face legal liability.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said she had the power to issue the universal mandate under numerous statutes, including the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.
District solicitor Ned Nakles noted Thursday that the “board has no other choice than to, at this time, follow the order by the Department of Health. In many respects, the board’s hands are somewhat tied.”
“People may challenge the order of the Department of Health, and if they do and there is a successful challenge, we will revisit this immediately with the board,” he added.
In what it considered “input to further assist us in our planning and preparation,” Derry Area administrators asked parents this week to answer a survey posted the district website. The survey asked respondents several questions, including whether parents planned to change their child’s educational option in advance of the mask mandate going into affect.
The district noted that the answers from the survey were “non-committal from the school district, as we are simply gauging your interest.” Survey responses were taken until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak said of the 1,063 survey responses, nearly 80% wanted their child attending school in-person with a mask while just over 6% wanted their child to have brick and mortar instruction with no mask.
Superintendent Eric Curry said district officials recommend that families who prefer an online learning option attend the E-Academy cyber program, while also continuing the iTrojan program “in circumstances where kids are in quarantine.”
Curry revealed that more than 140 district students in grades K-12 are currently in quarantine and he anticipated by the end of the day Friday that total is likely to rise to “upwards of 155 to 160, based on some information I’ve received from our school nurses since the end of the day (Thursday).”
Curry reported seven positive cases at Grandview Elementary School as of Thursday. He noted that all of last year, when elementary students were wearing face coverings in school buildings, the district only had 18 cases.
School officials noted that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for quarantining is different when students are wearing masks and when they are not. In an unmasked classroom, a positive case has the potential to place an entire class in quarantine. The restrictions are far less if all students are masked, officials said. Specific details on quarantine guidelines are available on the district website under the “COVID-19” tab.
“Had we been wearing masks this week, of the 140-plus students we have in quarantine, we would have only had 12 to 15 kids in quarantine,” Curry said of the guidelines.
Board member Nathan Doherty said he would prefer a school year without masks but acknowledges that face coverings help keep district quarantine figures down, among other factors.
“I think it’s real important for everyone here to understand the one true benefit of wearing the mask, and that is the substantial reduction of kids that have to quarantine,” he said. “...You can’t have it all, but you can hang on to a lot of it by going along with the mask.”
Asked by a parent how officials would address a student who attends without a mask, Curry said, “if kids don’t show up with masks, our first (option) would be to offer them a mask. If they choose not to, we will be communicating with parents to pick the child up. If parents are (not available), we will have them in an area to contain them until parents can pick them up.”
Multiple parents pressed the board on whether they may lose Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds had the school went against the mask mandate. Curry said the only requirement related to ESSER funding at this time is the submission of a district health and safety plan. Like school board meetings across the state and locally, some Derry Area parents expressed anger Thursday regarding the upcoming mask mandate and implored school directors to keep face coverings optional.
“Stick with the plan and stand up for our kids,” district parent Lisa Mentch said.
One parent said the district’s Pre-K students, including her 4-year-old daughter, can’t be counted on to wear masks properly for an entire school day. Another parent wanted the district to consider bringing back iTrojan for more than students in quarantine. Additionally, a parent said she planned to hold a “peaceful protest” against the mask mandate on campus.
One high school student hypothetically asked what the district would do if an entire class chose not to wear a mask.
Added senior student Jacob Shandor: “I will not wear a mask and I made it my personal stance not to wear a mask. What I do is what (my mother) says, not you. I know there are a multitude of students in my grade who have refused to wear a mask next week and honestly I don’t blame them. This is a mandate, not a law.”
Ken Ewing, a district music teacher, said he “will not be wearing a mask on Tuesday and I will not make my students wear a mask.”
In other business Thursday, the board approved a contract between the district and Effective School Solutions for mental health support services for the 2021-22 through 2022-23 school years at an approximate cost of $520,380, to be funded by the ESSER III grant, pending review of the contract by the district solictor.
Dr. Kathy Perry, the district’s director of special services, said two clinical therapists will be available on campus year-round to assist students. She noted that the district added the service amid concerns about last year’s high failure rates and students’ retry into school.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved:
- Eileen Ross as a cafeteria aide at Grandview Elementary School at a rate of $9 per hour, retroactive to Aug. 30;
- To change the status of Tesa Hauser from the secretary to the food service director to a 10-month, food service director position, effective Feb. 1, 2022, at a salary of $60,000, prorated for the 2021-22 school year, with benefits per the Act 93 supervisor’s agreement;
- Cameron Akins in a part-time help desk tech support position at a rate of $18.50 per hour and up to 28 hours per week, effective upon release from current employer;
- Sarah Carrozza, Daniele Smail, Jacqueline Sabella, Susan Zurinsky and Alison Camp as additions to the substitute employee list for the 2021-22 school year;
- Mike Hill as social studies co-chairperson for the 2021-22 school year;
- For Johnathan Kim to attend the Brain Storm Educational Technology Conference in Poconos, Pa., from Nov. 8-9, at a cost of $841.40 to be paid by the district;
- For Jeff Kelly and Mike Arone to attend CPI Training in Coraopolis from Sept. 16-17, at an approximate total cost of $8,000 to be paid through the PCCD Meritorious grant;
- The 2021-22 Derry Area Athletic Department Handbook;
- For all athletic teams and individuals to complete in WPIAL and PIAA championship tournaments upon meeting the qualifying standards set by each organization;
- Athletic event staff workers for the 2021-22 school year;
- To accept a donation of apparel for the Derry Area wrestling program from the Derry Area Wrestling Boosters in the amount of $6,000, in accordance with district policy No. 702 related to gifts, grants and donations;
- To accept a donation of apparel for the Derry Area wrestling program from the Derry Area Youth Wrestling in the amount of $6,000, in accordance with district policy No. 702 related to gifts, grants and donations;
- To employ Jason Cramer as a assistant varsity boys soccer coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- To employ Kenneth Hackman as the head junior high wrestling coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- To accept the resignation of Barry Brasili as game manager, effective Aug. 30;
- Trenton Hoag (middle school/varsity soccer), Robert Boyer (middle school/varsity soccer) and Laura Cramer (varsity soccer) as volunteer coaches, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- Emergency Instructional Time Template for the 2021-22 school year;
- Title I service agreement;
- The 2021-22 voluntary PA Youth Survey for students in grades 8, 10 and 12;
- Activity reports as of June 30;
- Agreement with Southwood Psychiatric Hospital for the 2021-22 school year.
- Field trips and after school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- New textbook listing for the 2021-22 school year;
- Toni Drayer, Barb Fertal, Marie Giotto, Carrie Oshie and Jana Reed as PAL volunteers for the 2021-22 school year;
- Deer Valley YMCA Camp contract for students in grades 6-7 for the 2021-22 school year;
- Budget transfer for the 2020-21 school year;
- To authorize the board secretary to cast the Derry Area school board vote for the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) officers as follows: Sabrina Backer (president elect); Allison Mathis (vice president); Nathan Mains, William LaCoff and Richard Frerichs (PSBA Insurance Trust trustees), and Jennifer Davidson, Bethanne Zeigler and Jaime Lynn Zimerofsky (steering committee);
- To award bid to Andrews Sales and Service for a Walker T27i tractor at an approximate cost of $18,200, using capital project funds.
