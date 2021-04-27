As a precautionary measure related to coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers, the Derry Area Middle School/High School complex is closed today, April 27, through Wednesday, April 28, superintendent Eric Curry announced.
In a letter posted on the district website, Curry noted there are “six positive cases of COVID-19 at the middle school/high school for people who were in school and infectious over the last 14 days. Additionally, Westmoreland County has been in the substantial designation during this same time.”
The letter added that the temporary closure “will allow for contact tracing as well as additional deep cleaning of the school building.”
All sports and activities at the middle school and high school (home and away) are canceled today and Wednesday, Curry wrote.
Curry said the temporary closure will allow Derry Area to reset its case count to zero at the secondary level and reopen for in-person instruction starting Thursday, April 29. Until then, he said secondary students will take part in flexible instruction days for remote learning with synchronous instruction through the iTrojan program.
Instruction will continue as planned at Grandview Elementary School today and Wednesday, Curry noted.
